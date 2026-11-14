Looking for a feline friend in Tucson, AZ? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a cozy home and a person to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 7.5 years (adult)

7.5 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue (currently at Hunter’s Kitten Lounge)

Momo is a handsome, laid-back gentleman who loves pets and attention once he feels comfy. He’s independent and enjoys lounging the day away. His eyes can be a bit weepy from a past corrective surgery, but it’s not contagious and just needs an occasional gentle wipe.

👉 Meet Momo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Age: 2 years (adult)

2 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue (currently at Hunter’s Kitten Lounge)

Crush is a social, easygoing boy who loves attention and isn’t shy about asking for it. He’s affectionate and friendly, with a playful, active side, but he’s just as happy soaking up love from his people.

👉 Meet Crush and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Color: Gray/blue (mostly)

Gray/blue (mostly) Age: 7.5 years (adult)

7.5 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue (currently at Hunter’s Kitten Lounge)

Bobby is a gentle giant with a very sweet soul. He can be cautious at first after past hardships, but once he feels safe, he becomes a big cuddlebug. He’s laid back and independent, loves sunny snooze spots, and enjoys the company of other kitty friends.

👉 Meet Bobby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Pima Animal Care Center

Shelter phone: (520) 724-5900

JARVIS is a young brown tabby boy at Pima Animal Care Center looking for a fresh start in a loving home. His lower adoption fee makes it a bit easier to bring him home and spend more on toys and treats.

👉 Meet JARVIS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Pima Animal Care Center

Shelter phone: (520) 724-5900

MARSHMALLOW is a tiny brown tabby kitten with a sweet name and a big future ahead of him. He’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home where he can play, learn, and snuggle.

👉 Meet MARSHMALLOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Tucson area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue or Pima Animal Care Center and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.