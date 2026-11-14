Tucson neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture and plants to appliances and even pets needing new homes.

Item: Sturdy black 6-drawer dresser

Condition: Described as sturdy; curbside pickup

Location: Garden District, Tucson, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a first-come, first-served dresser sitting out on the curb. You can just drive up, load it, and go — no need to ring the doorbell.

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Item: Bonita, 3-year-old chihuahua

Temperament: Very sweet; gets along with kids, dogs, and cats

Location: Desert Pueblo, Tucson, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Bonita is a small chi (chihuahua) who needs a new home. The poster says she is very sweet and good with children and other pets. If you’re looking to adopt a friendly little dog, this could be a great match.

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Item: Two agave plants – one large, one small

Condition: In-ground; must be dug up by you

Pickup Time: Any time after 4:00 PM

Location: North Dodge, Tucson, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for a desert garden. The owner has two free agaves, but you’ll need to bring tools and dig them up yourself. You’re welcome to come by after 4 PM to remove them.

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Items:

Wooden China cabinet

Big wooden desk

Couch

Wicker bedroom set (2 headboards, side table, desk, and chair – all matching)

Condition: Not fully described; no photos provided

Pickup: First come, will not hold

Contact: Phone 520-275-3808 (provided by poster)

Location: Black Horse Ranch, Tucson, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

A whole set of free furniture available, including a nice wooden china cabinet and a matching wicker bedroom set. The poster will not hold items, so you’ll want to arrange pickup quickly and call ahead to coordinate.

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Item: Ceiling fan with 5 blades and light kit

Color: Black blades, white light sockets

Details: Includes pull chains; brand not visible

Location: E Stallion Ln, Tucson, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for a room upgrade or replacement. This fan has a built-in light kit and pull chains. You’ll likely need basic tools and to handle your own installation.

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Item: Organic kumquats

Contact: Phone 520-820-3854 (provided by poster)

Location: SaddleBrooke, Tucson, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

If you enjoy fresh citrus, these organic kumquats are up for grabs. Reach out to the poster by phone to arrange pickup.

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Item: Peanut, 3-year-old pet

Age: 3 years old

Location: Campus Farms East, Tucson, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Peanut is a 3-year-old animal still looking for a home. The listing is brief, so check the link for more details and contact info if you’re interested in adopting.

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Item: Kenmore Ultra Wash dishwasher

Color: Black

Features: Multiple washing cycles and settings

Location: Palo Dulce, Tucson, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

A Kenmore Ultra Wash dishwasher with several cycle options. Great if your current dishwasher is failing or you need one for a rental or guest space.

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Item: Kenmoreclear premium refrigerator water filter cartridge

Model/Number: 46-9690

For Use In: System ADQ36006102-S

Location: Continental Reserve, Tucson, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

If your fridge uses cartridge 46-9690 for system ADQ36006102-S, this free filter could save you a nice bit of money.

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Free items in Tucson tend to go quickly, especially furniture, appliances, and pets needing homes. If something here catches your eye, click through and contact the poster or head over for pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.