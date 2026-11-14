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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Tucson Right Now
Tucson neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture and plants to appliances and even pets needing new homes.
Sturdy Black 6-Drawer Dresser
Item: Sturdy black 6-drawer dresser
Condition: Described as sturdy; curbside pickup
Location: Garden District, Tucson, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a first-come, first-served dresser sitting out on the curb. You can just drive up, load it, and go — no need to ring the doorbell.
“Bonita” – 3-Year-Old Chihuahua
Item: Bonita, 3-year-old chihuahua
Temperament: Very sweet; gets along with kids, dogs, and cats
Location: Desert Pueblo, Tucson, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Bonita is a small chi (chihuahua) who needs a new home. The poster says she is very sweet and good with children and other pets. If you’re looking to adopt a friendly little dog, this could be a great match.
Agave Plants – You Dig, You Take
Item: Two agave plants – one large, one small
Condition: In-ground; must be dug up by you
Pickup Time: Any time after 4:00 PM
Location: North Dodge, Tucson, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect for a desert garden. The owner has two free agaves, but you’ll need to bring tools and dig them up yourself. You’re welcome to come by after 4 PM to remove them.
Wooden China Cabinet & More Furniture
Items:
- Wooden China cabinet
- Big wooden desk
- Couch
- Wicker bedroom set (2 headboards, side table, desk, and chair – all matching)
Condition: Not fully described; no photos provided
Pickup: First come, will not hold
Contact: Phone 520-275-3808 (provided by poster)
Location: Black Horse Ranch, Tucson, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
A whole set of free furniture available, including a nice wooden china cabinet and a matching wicker bedroom set. The poster will not hold items, so you’ll want to arrange pickup quickly and call ahead to coordinate.
5-Blade Ceiling Fan with Light Kit
Item: Ceiling fan with 5 blades and light kit
Color: Black blades, white light sockets
Details: Includes pull chains; brand not visible
Location: E Stallion Ln, Tucson, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy for a room upgrade or replacement. This fan has a built-in light kit and pull chains. You’ll likely need basic tools and to handle your own installation.
Organic Kumquats in SaddleBrooke
Item: Organic kumquats
Contact: Phone 520-820-3854 (provided by poster)
Location: SaddleBrooke, Tucson, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
If you enjoy fresh citrus, these organic kumquats are up for grabs. Reach out to the poster by phone to arrange pickup.
“Peanut” Still Needs a Home
Item: Peanut, 3-year-old pet
Age: 3 years old
Location: Campus Farms East, Tucson, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Peanut is a 3-year-old animal still looking for a home. The listing is brief, so check the link for more details and contact info if you’re interested in adopting.
Kenmore Ultra Wash Dishwasher – Black
Item: Kenmore Ultra Wash dishwasher
Color: Black
Features: Multiple washing cycles and settings
Location: Palo Dulce, Tucson, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
A Kenmore Ultra Wash dishwasher with several cycle options. Great if your current dishwasher is failing or you need one for a rental or guest space.
Kenmoreclear Premium Refrigerator Cartridge 46-9690
Item: Kenmoreclear premium refrigerator water filter cartridge
Model/Number: 46-9690
For Use In: System ADQ36006102-S
Location: Continental Reserve, Tucson, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
If your fridge uses cartridge 46-9690 for system ADQ36006102-S, this free filter could save you a nice bit of money.
Free items in Tucson tend to go quickly, especially furniture, appliances, and pets needing homes. If something here catches your eye, click through and contact the poster or head over for pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.