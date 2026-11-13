Tucson’s green and animal-care job scene is busy right now, from city environmental work to hands-on animal shelter leadership and paid landscape internships.

Here are several solid options if you love the environment, animals, or working outdoors.

Employer: City of Tucson

City of Tucson Location: Tucson, AZ

Salary: $29.23 – $43.85/hour (exempt, full benefits)

Type: Full-time, Regular

Application deadline: 12/06/2026, 11:59 p.m. MST

This role keeps the City in compliance on stormwater, wastewater, air quality, hazardous materials, and Brownfields projects. You’ll manage permits, environmental data, consultants, and due diligence for property acquisitions, often working both in the office and in the field. A bachelor’s degree and 3+ years’ related experience are required; HAZWOPER/RCRA/stormwater training is preferred. Comes with a rich pension, strong health benefits, and generous paid time off.

Employer: Pima County – Pima Animal Care Center

Location: Tucson, AZ

Salary: $23.98/hour (Hiring Pay)

Type: Full-time, Classified

Closes: Open until filled (first review was 11/20/2026)

Lead a team in the shelter clinic, overseeing triage, surgery care, and daily animal welfare for shelter and foster pets. You’ll supervise staff, help with medical care and surgeries, support adoptions and intake diversion, and work closely with the public and rescue partners. Requires 4 years’ animal-care/animal-control/admin experience (including 1 year lead/supervisory) or specific Pima County experience; valid driver’s license and rabies immunizations are also required.

Employer: Yellowstone Landscape

Location: Tucson, AZ (and other branches nationwide)

Salary: $18.50/hour, full-time, paid

Type: Summer Internship (college students & recent grads)

Hands-on, full-time summer internship in commercial landscaping with rotations through landscape management, construction, enhancements, irrigation, tree care, and more. You’ll be paired with a mentor, join branch meetings, and build leadership and management skills. Ideal for students in Plant Science, Horticulture, Agriculture, Landscape Management/Design, Urban Forestry, Construction, Business, or related fields; some interns may qualify for a monthly housing stipend if working away from home/school.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, double-check the requirements, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.