Tucson’s logistics scene is busy right now, from hands-on warehouse work to big-league defense supply chain leadership. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: JR McDade Company, Inc. (part of Artisan Design Group / Lowe’s )

JR McDade Company, Inc. (part of ) Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Mix of warehouse work and local deliveries for cabinets and interior finishes. You’ll handle inventory, drive a forklift and box truck, and help keep jobsites stocked. Comes with health, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, paid holidays/time off, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX – Naval Power)

Location: Tucson, AZ (onsite)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $204,800 – $389,200/year

Senior leader role over operations and supply chain for shipboard missile programs. You’ll lead 20+ managers, own long-range planning, material forecasting, and key program metrics. Requires U.S. citizenship and an active Secret clearance on day one.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX – MRAD portfolio)

Location: Onsite in Tucson, AZ (also hiring in Andover, MA; McKinney, TX; Huntsville, AL)

(also hiring in Andover, MA; McKinney, TX; Huntsville, AL) Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $145,600 – $276,800/year

High-impact role driving material forecasting, on-time delivery, and growth strategy for medium-range air defense programs. Great fit if you have 10+ years in operations/supply chain/finance, strong financial skills, and want to own proposal and strategy work. U.S. citizenship required; no clearance needed.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.