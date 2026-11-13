Tucson has some solid safety-focused roles open right now, from pool decks to office lobbies. If you like keeping people safe and being part of the community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pima County, AZ

Pima County, AZ Location: Tucson, AZ (various county aquatic facilities)

(various county aquatic facilities) Type: Part-time / intermittent

Pay: $17.90 – $24.16 per hour (typical hiring range $17.90 – $21.03)

Help keep Pima County pools safe and welcoming for families and swimmers of all ages. You’ll watch over the water, respond to emergencies, support swim lessons and other programs, and help keep the facility clean and running smoothly. American Red Cross Lifeguarding certification is required (or active enrollment in the County’s lifeguard course).

Employer: American Board of Radiology Incorporated

Location: Tucson, AZ (full-time in-office)

(full-time in-office) Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $21.60 – $24.00 per hour (about $45K – $50K annually, DOE)

Be the first friendly face people see while keeping an eye on building safety. You’ll manage visitor access, monitor cameras and access systems, handle deliveries, support emergency procedures, and work closely with the Safety & Security Manager. Comes with a strong benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and generous paid time off.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.