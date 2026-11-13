Tucson’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood care to college teaching. If you like helping students grow, there’s a mix of part-time and full-time roles to fit different schedules and experience levels.

Employer: Sunnyside Unified School District

Sunnyside Unified School District Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time (7 hrs/day, 195 days)

Pay: $20.35/hour

Support students with special needs in the classroom and with daily living skills (toileting, mobility, hygiene, behavior support). Great fit if you have at least 1 year of special needs experience and can handle hands-on care and lifting.

Employer: Tucson Sports Academy (gymnastics gym)

Tucson Sports Academy (gymnastics gym) Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time (min. ~6 hrs/week)

(min. ~6 hrs/week) Pay: From $16/hour

Teach beginner dance to kids in a brand-new program, with classes by genre, age, and level. Flexible schedule and you only teach the styles you’re comfortable with.

Employer: Pima Community College

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Adjunct / Part-time faculty pool

Pay: $1,061 per load hour (most courses 3–4 load hours)

(most courses 3–4 load hours) Teach college-level writing in person and possibly online/hybrid. Requires a master’s degree (with at least 18 grad credits in the field if the degree isn’t in Writing) and a commitment to inclusive, student-centered teaching. Applications reviewed on a rolling basis through December 22, 2026.

Employer: Vail School District

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time (about 4 hrs/day, 2:00–6:00 pm , ~203 days/year)

(about 4 hrs/day, , ~203 days/year) Pay: See Classified Salary Guide on district site

See on district site Help run after-school childcare with activities that support social, physical, and intellectual growth. Good for someone with a high school diploma and at least a month of related experience who enjoys working with young kids.

Employer: Tutor Doctor

Location: Tucson, Catalina, Saddlebrook, AZ

Type: Part-time, flexible

Pay: $20–$35/hour (up to $40/hour for select students) + performance bonuses

(up to for select students) + performance bonuses In-home and online 1:1 tutoring for homeschool and special education students, with a local team handling admin and matching. Great if you have a degree (or are in college), can drive to homes, and want to set your own schedule.

Employer: University of Arizona – School of Architecture

Location: Tucson, AZ (Main Campus)

Type: Full-time, Tenure Track (Assistant Professor)

Pay: DOE , full UArizona benefits

, full Teach and research advanced materials, manufacturing, and lifecycle analysis in architecture, with access to a 10,000 sq ft fabrication lab. Ideal for someone with a professional architecture degree plus a post-grad degree and a strong research agenda. Open until filled; review of applications begins January 6, 2027.

Employer: Tucson Sports Academy

Tucson Sports Academy Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time (min. ~6 hrs/week)

(min. ~6 hrs/week) Pay: From $16/hour

Coach kids in a “warriors” class that blends modified gymnastics, parkour, and tricking. No coaching experience needed—just be athletic, energetic, and ready to learn in a structured, kid-focused setting.

Employer: Unitek Learning

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Per diem / Part-time clinical instructor

Pay: Competitive (not specified)

Competitive (not specified) Supervise BSN students in classroom and clinical settings with a focus on mental health/psychiatric nursing. Requires a master’s in nursing, active RN license, and at least 4 years of RN experience, with recent clinical experience.

Employer: ABC Great Beginnings

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time (floater/assistant)

Pay: From $16/hour

Support multiple early childhood classrooms, helping with routines, play-based learning, and classroom management. Good fit if you have at least 6 months in a licensed ECE setting and a valid fingerprint card.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Tucson education jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.