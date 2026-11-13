Tucson has steady demand for people who like working with their hands and staying active. These roles keep buildings, grounds, and systems running smoothly all over town.

Employer: Casas Church

Casas Church Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a large church campus clean, safe, and welcoming. You’ll handle HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, painting, and general facility maintenance, often working independently and sometimes after hours.

Employer: Certus Pest (PURCOR Pest Solutions)

Certus Pest (PURCOR Pest Solutions) Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Not listed (field technician role)

Not listed (field technician role) Salary: Not listed (base pay plus uncapped commissions and bonuses)

Field role for someone who likes being out and about, solving problems for customers. You’ll inspect properties, create treatment plans, apply termite solutions, and educate customers, with access to benefits, 401(k) match, company vehicle, and paid certifications.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Location: Tucson, AZ 85706

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role keeping cemetery and funeral home grounds in top shape. You’ll mow, trim, clear debris, help with grave openings/closings, and do light repairs, working outdoors in all seasons.

Employer: Intermountain Centers

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (employer notes “top-level compensation packages”)

Support a large behavioral health organization by keeping facilities safe and functional. You’ll handle routine building repairs, HVAC upkeep, safety drills, logs, light renovations, and grounds work, with access to strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and possible student loan help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.