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🔧 Tucson Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles
Tucson has steady demand for people who like working with their hands and staying active. These roles keep buildings, grounds, and systems running smoothly all over town.
Maintenance Technician – Church Campus
- Employer: Casas Church
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep a large church campus clean, safe, and welcoming. You’ll handle HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, painting, and general facility maintenance, often working independently and sometimes after hours.
Termite Technician
- Employer: Certus Pest (PURCOR Pest Solutions)
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Not listed (field technician role)
- Salary: Not listed (base pay plus uncapped commissions and bonuses)
Field role for someone who likes being out and about, solving problems for customers. You’ll inspect properties, create treatment plans, apply termite solutions, and educate customers, with access to benefits, 401(k) match, company vehicle, and paid certifications.
Grounds Specialist – Cemetery Maintenance
- Employer: Service Corporation International
- Location: Tucson, AZ 85706
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role keeping cemetery and funeral home grounds in top shape. You’ll mow, trim, clear debris, help with grave openings/closings, and do light repairs, working outdoors in all seasons.
Facilities Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Intermountain Centers
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (employer notes “top-level compensation packages”)
Support a large behavioral health organization by keeping facilities safe and functional. You’ll handle routine building repairs, HVAC upkeep, safety drills, logs, light renovations, and grounds work, with access to strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and possible student loan help.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.