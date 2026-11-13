Tucson’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid options here, from local routes to high-earning OTR work.

Employer: YL extreme speed

YL extreme speed Location: Tucson, AZ (warehouse near 85719 )

Tucson, AZ (warehouse near ) Type: Full-time or Part-time, 1099 independent contractor

Full-time or Part-time, Pay: From ~$300 per day ($1.60 per package, guaranteed 200+ packages/day when running a full route)

Use your own reliable car to deliver small and large packages around Tucson. Flexible shifts 7 days a week, you pick your days, and you load your own vehicle on a set pickup window.

Employer: Continental Battery Systems

Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Daytime, Monday–Friday delivery and warehouse role with a growing battery company. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, holidays, and product discounts, plus steady hours and hands-on work.

Employer: AAA Mountain West Group

Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Type: Full-time

Pay: $22/hour base + shift differentials + monthly bonuses (up to ~$1,900 extra), 40 hrs/week guaranteed

Be the roadside hero helping stranded drivers with towing and basic roadside service. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, 11 paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, and free AAA membership; shifts start between 11am–3pm and run to late evening, including weekends.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Tucson, runs across the U.S. & Canada

Based in Tucson, runs across the U.S. & Canada Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year per team, $5,000/week minimum average when working

Haul sets and gear for live shows, tours, and events—less than 110,000 miles/year with all miles paid (loaded and empty). Includes fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls, detention pay, cargo & liability insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus; passport required for cross-border runs.

Employer: Hurst Hauling LLC

Location: Tucson, AZ (regional & OTR across 48 states)

Tucson, AZ (regional & OTR across 48 states) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator

Pay: $4,000–$7,000 per week

Run your own 26ft box truck or hotshot setup with no forced dispatch and a say in which loads you take. They offer steady freight, weekly direct deposit, 24/7 dispatch, fuel advances, detention pay, and health insurance, plus help with cargo coverage if needed.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open. Tucson’s driving jobs are moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.