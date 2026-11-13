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🚌 Tucson Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Opportunities
Tucson’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid options here, from local routes to high-earning OTR work.
Small Package Delivery Driver
- Employer: YL extreme speed
- Location: Tucson, AZ (warehouse near 85719)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, 1099 independent contractor
- Pay: From ~$300 per day ($1.60 per package, guaranteed 200+ packages/day when running a full route)
Use your own reliable car to deliver small and large packages around Tucson. Flexible shifts 7 days a week, you pick your days, and you load your own vehicle on a set pickup window.
Operations - Delivery Driver/Warehouse Associate I
- Employer: Continental Battery Systems
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Daytime, Monday–Friday delivery and warehouse role with a growing battery company. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, holidays, and product discounts, plus steady hours and hands-on work.
AAA - Flatbed Tow Service Driver
- Employer: AAA Mountain West Group
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22/hour base + shift differentials + monthly bonuses (up to ~$1,900 extra), 40 hrs/week guaranteed
Be the roadside hero helping stranded drivers with towing and basic roadside service. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, 11 paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, and free AAA membership; shifts start between 11am–3pm and run to late evening, including weekends.
Class A CDL Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Based in Tucson, runs across the U.S. & Canada
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)
- Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year per team, $5,000/week minimum average when working
Haul sets and gear for live shows, tours, and events—less than 110,000 miles/year with all miles paid (loaded and empty). Includes fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls, detention pay, cargo & liability insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus; passport required for cross-border runs.
Owner Operators with 26ft Box Truck / Hotshot Flatbed
- Employer: Hurst Hauling LLC
- Location: Tucson, AZ (regional & OTR across 48 states)
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator
- Pay: $4,000–$7,000 per week
Run your own 26ft box truck or hotshot setup with no forced dispatch and a say in which loads you take. They offer steady freight, weekly direct deposit, 24/7 dispatch, fuel advances, detention pay, and health insurance, plus help with cargo coverage if needed.
If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open. Tucson’s driving jobs are moving fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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