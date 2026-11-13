Tucson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospital systems to home health and travel gigs. Here are several solid openings across nursing, therapy, pharmacy, and more.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Contract / Locum

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Weekday 8–5 outpatient geriatric clinic, 14–18 patients/day, no procedures unless you want them. CompHealth handles travel, housing, credentialing, and malpractice, and negotiates higher pay with weekly deposits.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ( $5,000 bonus for full-time)

Not listed ( for full-time) Why it’s interesting: Full-time home health SLP role with adult/geriatric patients, strong benefits and PTO, and lots of training and career track options. Home care experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Travel / Contract

Salary: $2,605 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts) Why it’s interesting: 13-week travel assignment as a Radiation Therapist with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs and on-call shifts. Good fit if you want solid pay and a defined end date.

Employer: UHS / Palo Verde Behavioral Health

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Inpatient and intensive outpatient 84-bed private psych facility. You’ll handle psych assessments, therapy/med management, and civil commitment documentation, with competitive compensation, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Tucson Oncology

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, clinic-based

Salary: $80,000–$150,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: Outpatient radiation oncology NP/PA role with a high-volume clinic, survivorship visits, on-treatment management, and procedure support. Offers relocation help, generous PTO, CME days and allowance, and strong benefits.

Employer: Tucson Medical Center

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed ( $15,000 sign-on with 2+ yrs similar experience)

Not listed ( with 2+ yrs similar experience) Why it’s interesting: Busy adult ED with ~100,000 visits/year, 70 private rooms, and an in-ED CT. TMC is a Comprehensive Stroke Center and Chest Pain Center; strong fit if you like high-acuity emergency nursing.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Inpatient rehab pharmacist role with a focus on safe med use and policy development. Benefits start day one (even for part-time), plus PTO, tuition help, 401(k) match, and stock purchase plan.

Employer: Intermountain Centers

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Likely full-time (listed as internship category)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Licensed master’s-level outpatient therapist role serving adults/children with mental illness, addiction, and trauma. Offers top-level comp packages, strong benefits, 401(k) match, student loan forgiveness programs, and licensure supervision.

Employer: Intermountain Centers

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Direct ABA-based work with children with autism, running skill programs and behavior plans. HS/GED plus 1 year ASD experience; RBT certification within 90 days. Good entry point into behavioral health with solid benefits.

Employer: MRG Exams

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time or Part-time, weekdays

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Why it’s interesting: Structured Mon–Fri 8–4 schedule doing non-treatment disability assessments for U.S. Veterans. No call, no prescribing; malpractice covered, plus health insurance and 401(k).

Employer: Health Carousel – Travel Allied

Health Carousel – Travel Allied Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Travel / Contract

Salary: $1,921 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr day shifts)

(36 hrs, 12-hr day shifts) Why it’s interesting: 13-week RRT travel contract with day shifts, weekly pay, day-1 medical/vision/dental, housing options, 401(k), and license/cert reimbursement.

Employer: Therapy Partners Group / Bodycentral Physical Therapy

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,000–$100,000 per year + incentives

Why it’s interesting: Outpatient ortho PT with sign-on, relocation help, and up to $30K student loan repayment for a limited time. Strong new grad mentorship, $2,000 CE benefit, and clear leadership paths.

Employer: Banner Health – Banner University Medical Center Tucson

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time, Nights (7pm–7:30am, varied days)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Night-shift EEG monitoring at a Level 1 Trauma Center and Magnet hospital. You’ll continuously monitor video/EEG, flag seizures, and support neuro teams; requires 1+ year direct patient care and BLS.

Employer: R&D Partners

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, 6-month contract (M–F 8–5)

Salary: $30/hour (approx. $49,920–$62,400/year depending on hours/experience)

(approx. depending on hours/experience) Why it’s interesting: Lab-facing biosample coordination role handling intake, accessioning, QC, and client communication. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and weekly pay.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time Travel RN

Salary: Competitive hourly + tax-free stipend (exact rate not listed)

Competitive hourly + tax-free stipend (exact rate not listed) Why it’s interesting: MedSurg/Tele travel with one recruiter, no mid-contract pay cuts, referral bonuses up to $1,000, and license reimbursement when you need a new state license.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed ( $2,000 sign-on for nights; $3 NOC/weekend differential )

Not listed ( for nights; ) Why it’s interesting: SNF setting with both long-term care and short-term rehab. New grads welcome, with 401(k) match, PTO from day one, and growth into leadership.

Employer: Banner Health

Location: Tucson, AZ (multiple clinics)

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Embedded ambulatory care pharmacist managing chronic diseases under collaborative practice (anticoag, diabetes, HTN, lipids, obesity, osteoporosis, tobacco). No weekends or major holidays, some telehealth, and system-level clinical work.

Employer: Select Medical at Banner Rehab Hospital – Tucson

Location: 355 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Inpatient neuro rehab PT working with brain injury, SCI, neuro, ortho, and multi-trauma. Offers strong orientation, tuition reimbursement, student debt benefits, clinical ladder, generous PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Location: Tucson, AZ (travel contract)

Type: Travel / Contract (13+ weeks, Days, 40 hrs/week)

Salary: $3,001 per week + untaxed per diems & travel stipend (if eligible)

+ untaxed per diems & travel stipend (if eligible) Why it’s interesting: High-paying infection control RN contract with extensions possible. Requires AZ/compact license, BLS, 2+ years recent infection control experience, and certification, plus full benefits.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Tucson healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.