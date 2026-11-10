🏗️ Tucson Engineering Jobs with Multiple Roles Paying $86K–$160K+

Tucson’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around defense and infrastructure. If you’ve got solid technical skills and like complex projects, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ausenco

Ausenco Location: Tucson, AZ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: US$140,000 – US$160,000

Lead Ausenco’s USA pipeline engineering team on slurry, tailings, and water pipeline projects across North America. Great fit if you have a mechanical/process/civil background, slurry hydraulics experience, and want technical leadership + mentoring responsibilities with a global firm.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: Tucson, AZ or McKinney, TX (Onsite/Hybrid, 6 months CONUS / 6 months OCONUS)

Type: Full-time

Salary: US$86,800 – US$165,200

Lead a team of deployed Field Service Representatives supporting advanced defense systems in demanding overseas environments. You’ll need an active Secret clearance, strong field engineering leadership experience, and comfort with travel and harsh conditions.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: Tucson, AZ (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: US$86,800 – US$165,200

Work on stealth / Low Observable (LO) weapon systems doing Radar Cross Section (RCS) design, analysis, and testing. Ideal if you have a STEM degree, 5+ years RCS or signature work, and an active Secret clearance, and want hands-on impact on next‑gen defense tech.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Tucson’s engineering employers tend to hire from their own applicant pools first.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.