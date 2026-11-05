Learn about Tucson’s Indigenous heritage

During Native American Heritage Month, community members are encouraged to learn about the role of the Santa Cruz River in O’odham culture and the origins of Cuk Ṣon (Tucson) through a talk by Michael Enis, Cultural Events Coordinator for the San Xavier District of the Tohono O'odham Nation. The program honors the Indigenous peoples who have cared for this land for generations and offers a deeper look at Tucson’s Indigenous history. Learn more and watch the full conversation: https://bit.ly/3X6dHUc

This content is adapted from materials provided by Visit Tucson