👔 Tucson Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Tucson’s leadership job market is buzzing right now, especially in tech, infrastructure, and healthcare. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options to level up your career.

Employer: Aequor (onsite with a Commercial Product Development Organization)

Aequor (onsite with a Commercial Product Development Organization) Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time contract (24 months)

Salary: Not listed

Lead end-to-end continuous improvement and operational excellence work, building process maps and Lean Six Sigma frameworks across the business. Great fit if you have 7+ years CI/BPM experience and a Six Sigma Black Belt, and want to partner closely with executives on high-impact projects.

Employer: Jobot (for a leading mechanical contractor)

(for a leading mechanical contractor) Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $135,000 per year

Run commercial and industrial mechanical construction projects from planning through closeout, including HVAC, plumbing, and piping. Ideal if you have 5+ years as a construction PM (mechanical focus) and want complex projects, a strong pipeline, and room to grow.

Employer: City of Tucson – Tucson Water

Location: Tucson Water Plant 1 – Control Systems Building 11, Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: 11-15-2026, 11:59 p.m. MST

Lead reliability-centered maintenance and condition assessment for critical water infrastructure, turning asset data into maintenance, rehab, and capital improvement plans. You’ll need a resume and detailed cover letter (with water infrastructure experience, certifications like PMP/ADEQ/CMRP/CRL, and driving history) submitted before the deadline.

Employer: Rocket Lab

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own EO/IR space missions and sensor network programs for U.S. Government customers, managing cost, schedule, risk, and technical performance. Best for senior leaders with 12+ years managing technical government programs, hands-on optical systems experience, and an active Secret clearance with TS/SCI eligibility.

Employer: Roche

Location: Tucson, AZ (onsite)

Type: Not specified (standard Roche employee role)

Not specified (standard Roche employee role) Salary: $95,300 – $177,100 (Tucson range)

Lead small to mid-size IT and data projects, from planning through delivery, with a big focus on data analysis, automated reporting, and KPIs. Great match if you have a Bachelor’s and ~5 years’ related experience (or equivalent) and want a global healthcare company with strong pay and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.