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📋 Tucson admin jobs with multiple roles paying up to $50K
Tucson has some solid admin and front desk roles right now, from medical offices to pet food compliance and car sales. If you like keeping things organized and being the friendly face at the front, these are worth a look.
Business Office Associate (Business Operations Associate)
- Employer: CarMax
- Location: Tucson, AZ (N Oracle Rd)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.50 – $23.30/hour
Handle sales, auctions, appraisals, and cash management while helping customers with paperwork in a busy used-car store. Comes with paid sick time, vacation, holidays, and benefits through CarMax, a large national retailer.
Part-Time Assistant / Receptionist
- Employer: Visionary Granite LLC
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Part-time (about 7 hours/week, 3 days)
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour
Be the welcoming face of a granite showroom, answering phones, greeting clients, and handling files and scheduling. Light hours, some schedule flexibility, 401(k) and paid sick time for a small, client-focused team.
Office Coordinator
- Employer: Pet Food Compliance
- Location: Tucson, AZ 85711 (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8am–4pm
- Pay: $50,000/year
Support the CEO’s calendar, manage mail and team schedules, plan office events, and keep a growing company organized. This role offers health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, and chances to grow your skills in a small, fast-growing business.
Front Desk Receptionist
- Employer: Tucson Dermatology
- Location: Tucson & Oro Valley offices
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Pay: $16 – $21/hour
Greet patients, manage check-in/check-out, schedule visits, and handle insurance and payments at a busy dermatology clinic. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and discounts on MedSpa services.
Part Time Office Assistant
- Employer: Pacshore Communities / Trevi Hills Living
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour
Be the first point of contact for guests—check-ins, calls, payments, and basic admin work like data entry and calendar management. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and comfortable with Microsoft Office.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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