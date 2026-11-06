📋 Tucson admin jobs with multiple roles paying up to $50K

Tucson has some solid admin and front desk roles right now, from medical offices to pet food compliance and car sales. If you like keeping things organized and being the friendly face at the front, these are worth a look.

Employer: CarMax

CarMax Location: Tucson, AZ (N Oracle Rd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $23.30/hour

Handle sales, auctions, appraisals, and cash management while helping customers with paperwork in a busy used-car store. Comes with paid sick time, vacation, holidays, and benefits through CarMax, a large national retailer.

Employer: Visionary Granite LLC

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time (about 7 hours/week, 3 days)

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Be the welcoming face of a granite showroom, answering phones, greeting clients, and handling files and scheduling. Light hours, some schedule flexibility, 401(k) and paid sick time for a small, client-focused team.

Employer: Pet Food Compliance

Location: Tucson, AZ 85711 (in person)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8am–4pm

Pay: $50,000/year

Support the CEO’s calendar, manage mail and team schedules, plan office events, and keep a growing company organized. This role offers health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, and chances to grow your skills in a small, fast-growing business.

Employer: Tucson Dermatology

Location: Tucson & Oro Valley offices

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $16 – $21/hour

Greet patients, manage check-in/check-out, schedule visits, and handle insurance and payments at a busy dermatology clinic. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and discounts on MedSpa services.

Employer: Pacshore Communities / Trevi Hills Living

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour

Be the first point of contact for guests—check-ins, calls, payments, and basic admin work like data entry and calendar management. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and comfortable with Microsoft Office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.