🎓 Tucson Education Jobs With Multiple Growth Opportunities

Tucson’s education scene is busy right now—schools, labs, and gyms are all hiring people who love to teach and help others grow. Here are a few solid options if you like coaching, training, or working with kids.

Employer: Motion Recruitment (supporting a pathology lab client)

Motion Recruitment (supporting a pathology lab client) Location: Oro Valley / Tucson, AZ 85755

Type: 12‑month CONTRACT , possible extension

, possible extension Salary: Not listed

Own the full learning lifecycle for a pathology lab team—design e‑learning, lab guides, SOPs, and run hands‑on training for scientific staff. Great fit if you have a science/engineering background, know tools like Articulate 360/Camtasia, and enjoy turning complex lab workflows into clear training.

Employer: BEPC Inc. – Business Excellence Professional Consulting

Location: Tucson, AZ 85755

Type: W2 CONTRACT , 12 months with possible extensions, fully onsite

, 12 months with possible extensions, fully onsite Salary: $35.00 – $45.00/hour (paid weekly)

Similar lab‑training role, but hired through BEPC with clear hourly pay and medical, dental, vision, and life insurance. You’ll design and deliver technical training for tissue‑based assays and diagnostic instruments, manage LMS content, and support onboarding for product development teams.

Employer: F45 Training Tucson

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part‑time / Full‑time , in person

, in person Pay: $20.00 – $35.00 per hour; leadership roles around $50,000+ annually

Coach high‑energy group workouts and grow into lead coach or studio leadership across multiple F45 studios in Tucson. Comes with flexible schedule, gym membership, health insurance, PTO, and pro development, plus a clear path for people who want to build a long‑term fitness career.

Employer: Vail School District

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full‑time (approx. 3 hours/day, 203 days/year)

Pay: See Vail Classified Salary Guide on the district website

Help young children grow in a safe, caring classroom while working with an Early Childhood Specialist and Childcare Lead. Good entry role if you have a high school diploma, can get an AZ Fingerprint Clearance Card, and want steady school‑year hours with built‑in training and professional development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.