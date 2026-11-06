🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Tucson Right Now

Tucson neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from home comfort to home projects. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Carpet remnant, rust color

Carpet remnant, rust color Size: 6 ft x 10 ft

Condition: Clean (per poster)

(per poster) Location: North Gas Line Maintenance Road, Pima County, AZ (Northwest area)

Source: trashnothing.com

This is a rust-colored carpet remnant that could work for a small room, workshop, or to cover part of a garage floor. The poster notes it is clean and about 6x10 in size.

The giver is using a Fair Chance Policy, meaning they’ll wait before choosing a recipient so more people have time to reply. They also mention weekdays after 2pm for pickup. Photos are available in the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Plush beige recliner chair

Plush beige recliner chair Condition: Good , per poster

, per poster Location: SaddleBrooke, Tucson, AZ

Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)

This plush beige recliner is described as comfortable and in good condition. It would be nice for a living room, den, or reading corner.

The poster asks you to call 541-504-5512 to arrange pickup in SaddleBrooke.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

That’s what’s available for free around Tucson right now. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.