🚌 Tucson transportation jobs with multiple driving & mechanic roles

Tucson’s staying busy on the roads and in the air right now. If you like turning wrenches or being behind the wheel, there are several solid options hiring around town.

Employer: Granite Construction

Granite Construction Location: Tucson, AZ (job sites across Southern Arizona)

(job sites across Southern Arizona) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on water trucks and big CAT/John Deere earth‑moving equipment. This senior role is hands‑on with diagnostics, repairs, welding, and field service using a mechanic truck.

Employer: Penske Truck Leasing

Location: 3519 E 34th St, Tucson, AZ 85713

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.25/hr + shift premiums (2nd, 3rd, weekends)

Lead tech role working on a well‑maintained truck and trailer fleet. You’ll handle major repairs, mentor other techs, and get ongoing OEM and ASE‑style training in a clean, well‑equipped shop.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Tucson, AZ – Davis-Monthan AFB (onsite)

Type: Full-time (5x8 schedule)

Full-time (5x8 schedule) Salary: Not listed

Manage maintenance for AT‑802U / OA‑1K Sky Raider II aircraft on the Armed Overwatch program. Requires FAA A&P, strong leadership experience, and the ability to obtain a U.S. Secret clearance.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time / variable (about 20–35 hrs/week )

Part-time / variable (about ) Pay: $23.51–$28.31/hr

Local and OTR freight driving with tractor‑trailers and other commercial vehicles. Mix of loading/unloading, hazmat‑aware cargo handling, and strong benefits including 401(k) match, health insurance, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$30/hr (experience-based)

Drive for a long‑running moving company, leading crews as you load, transport, and unload household goods. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and referral bonuses.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑friendly tech role doing oil changes, tires, and basic repairs on Ford and GMC trucks. Includes paid training, tools provided, benefits, and even same‑day pay plus a $100 hiring bonus.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a box truck and lead moving crews without needing a CDL. You’ll handle local and interstate moves, with benefits, paid vacation/holidays, and access to a summer intern scholarship program for students.

Employer: OnWay Transport, LLC (AP Couriers)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Contract – Independent Contractor

Pay: $130 per completed 8‑hour assignment (8am–4pm, 30‑min break)

Use your own car or sprinter van to deliver auto parts around Tucson. Flexible contractor setup with a $50 referral bonus and simple requirements: valid license, insurance, and clean MVR.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.