🚚 Tucson Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Opportunities

Tucson’s logistics scene is busy right now, from hands-on warehouse work to high-level supply chain leadership. Here are several solid roles, all based in Tucson, AZ.

Employer: Alicat Scientific

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, onsite, evening shift (Mon–Fri, 2:30 PM–11:00 PM)

Pay: $19.00/hour

Hands-on warehouse role pulling parts, building kits, and packing custom scientific instruments for shipment worldwide. Great if you like detailed work, staying busy on your feet, and prefer an evening schedule.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: Tucson, AZ (9020 S Rita Rd)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary Range: $107,500 – $204,500/year

Senior supply chain/program management role supporting Advanced Hypersonic Weapons. You’ll lead material strategy, proposals, and MRP planning in a matrixed environment; U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain/hold a DoD Secret clearance are required.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: Tucson, AZ (3350 E Hemisphere Loop)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary Range: $107,500 – $204,500/year

Lead supply chain for energetic materials on the TOW program, owning key suppliers, MRP planning, and risk/opportunity management. Ideal for experienced supply chain pros with 8+ years and the ability to obtain/maintain a U.S. government security clearance.

Employer: CEVA Logistics

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Day), 6:30 AM–5:00 PM

Pay: $17.75/hour + $5.42/hour fringe benefit pay

Day-shift warehouse role scanning, weighing, labeling, and sorting parcels for USPS and other carriers. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours with big-company benefits from day one.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Active, physical job wrapping, packing, loading, and moving household goods for a long-established moving company. Nice option if you like variety, don’t want a desk job, and want access to benefits, paid holidays, and even scholarship opportunities for college students.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Tucson employers are hiring fast, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.