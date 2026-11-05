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⚖️ Tucson Legal & Compliance: Multiple Openings Across Law & Corporate
Tucson’s legal scene is busy right now, with options in law firms, corporate offices, and claims. If you’re in Legal & Compliance, this is a good moment to make a move.
Bodily Injury Adjuster
- Employer: Tesla
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle mostly attorney‑represented third‑party bodily injury auto claims, from investigation through negotiation and resolution. This role fits someone with 1+ years BI/UMBI/UIMBI experience, strong knowledge of state auto claims laws, and the ability to manage a high volume of complex files.
Criminal Defense Associate Attorney
- Employer: Suzuki Law Offices
- Location: Tucson, AZ (85719) – in-person
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive salary + bonus (exact amount not listed)
Join a well‑established criminal defense and personal injury firm led by former prosecutors. You’ll handle cases from arraignment through trial, negotiate pleas, and get support from a very experienced team. Comes with bonus potential, car and cell allowance, 401(k), health/dental insurance, and PTO. AZ Bar membership required.
Legal Contracts Coordinator
- Employer: Hudbay – Copper World Project
- Location: Tucson, AZ (mining/corporate environment)
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Salary: Not listed
Support the legal team by managing contract lifecycles, routing agreements for signature, and maintaining the contract database. Great fit if you have 2–4 years in contracts or legal operations, are detail‑oriented, and like cross‑department work. Offers a strong total rewards package with bonuses, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with contribution, ESPP, PTO, and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances in the same org.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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