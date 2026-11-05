⚖️ Tucson Legal & Compliance: Multiple Openings Across Law & Corporate

Tucson’s legal scene is busy right now, with options in law firms, corporate offices, and claims. If you’re in Legal & Compliance, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Tesla

Tesla Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle mostly attorney‑represented third‑party bodily injury auto claims, from investigation through negotiation and resolution. This role fits someone with 1+ years BI/UMBI/UIMBI experience, strong knowledge of state auto claims laws, and the ability to manage a high volume of complex files.

Employer: Suzuki Law Offices

Location: Tucson, AZ (85719) – in-person

– in-person Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Join a well‑established criminal defense and personal injury firm led by former prosecutors. You’ll handle cases from arraignment through trial, negotiate pleas, and get support from a very experienced team. Comes with bonus potential, car and cell allowance, 401(k), health/dental insurance, and PTO. AZ Bar membership required.

Employer: Hudbay – Copper World Project

Location: Tucson, AZ (mining/corporate environment)

(mining/corporate environment) Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: Not listed

Support the legal team by managing contract lifecycles, routing agreements for signature, and maintaining the contract database. Great fit if you have 2–4 years in contracts or legal operations, are detail‑oriented, and like cross‑department work. Offers a strong total rewards package with bonuses, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with contribution, ESPP, PTO, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances in the same org.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.