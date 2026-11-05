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Tucson
🏥 Tucson Healthcare Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Openings
6 days ago
Tucson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from clinics and hospitals to specialty practices. Here are several solid roles hiring now, from entry-level support to advanced clinical and physician positions.
Early Intervention BCBA – Life Skills Autism Academy (Center-Based)
- Employer: Centria Autism
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base up to $105,000 + bonuses (weekly/monthly)
- Center-based ABA for kids 5 and under, small caseloads, strong clinical support, CEU stipends, paid CEU days, and no non-compete.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1612
- Location: 1650 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85746
- Type: Part-time (opening/morning shifts)
- Pay: $21.50–$34.50/hour + premiums and performance incentives
- In-store pharmacy role focused on customer service, prescription processing, and benefits that include health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education.
Medical Assistant (MA)
- Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Carondelet Northwest
- Location: 551 W Magee Rd, Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: $1,000 sign-on for new hires
- Hands-on clinic role taking vitals, giving injections, doing labs, and helping at the front desk, with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong career development.
Laboratory Technician
- Employer: Sasol
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Performs chemical and physical testing on plant samples, keeps lab records and equipment in shape, and works fairly independently in an industrial lab setting.
Radiology Technologist – Part Time 20 Hours
- Employer: NaphCare, Inc.
- Location: Pima County Detention Center, Tucson, AZ
- Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week)
- Correctional health role doing diagnostic x-rays, managing radiology records and supplies, and keeping equipment compliant with state regulations.
ABA Student Analyst, Field Work, Graduate Program
- Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Master’s-level RBT/BT role with guaranteed 32–40 hours/week, free supervision, bonuses up to $1,500/year, BCBA pass bonus, and a clear path into a BCBA position.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Therapy Partners Group / Bodycentral Physical Therapy
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time (outpatient)
- Salary: $84,000–$100,000/year + incentives
- Outpatient ortho PT with mentorship for new grads, $2,000 CEU benefit, relocation help, and up to $30K in student loan repayment.
Physical Therapist – Pelvic Health
- Employer: Therapy Partners Group / Bodycentral Physical Therapy
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time (outpatient)
- Salary: $84,000–$100,000/year + incentives
- Pelvic health-focused PT role with similar benefits (relocation, up to $30K loan repayment, $2,000 CEU benefit) and preference for pelvic health experience.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $17.45–$27.45/hour
- Retail pharmacy tech role with training, state licensure support, 40 hours/week, and full benefits including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement options.
Local Contract CT Technologist – $58/hour
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Local contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)
- Pay: $58/hour + travel bonus and day-1 health insurance
- CT Tech contract for experienced techs (2+ years) with guaranteed hours, PTO accrual, and extra-hour bonuses.
Mental Health Therapist
- Employer: Suvida Healthcare
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Provides therapy to Medicare-eligible Hispanic seniors, requires bilingual Spanish/English and independent license (LPC, LCSW, LMFT), with strong benefits and PTO.
Certified Athletic Trainer
- Employer: ORIGEN Orthopedics + Optimal Health
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $58,000–$67,000/year
- Hybrid clinic role in regenerative medicine (no sideline coverage) doing assessments, early rehab, manual therapy, and assisting in procedures, plus $2,000/year CE and M–F hours.
Occupational Therapist – Hand Therapist (Tucson Orthopaedic Institute)
- Employer: Integrity Rehab Group / Tucson Orthopaedic Institute
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000–$105,000/year
- Outpatient hand therapy with sign-on bonus, relocation help, tuition and loan reimbursement, mentorship, and a CHT fellowship pathway.
Clinical Laboratory Scientist I
- Employer: Integrated Resources, Inc. (IRI)
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: 12-month contract, full-time (Mon–Fri, 1st shift)
- Clinical lab role supporting research and trials, ideal for those with 1–3 years’ lab experience and histology/IHC background (Ventana Ultra a plus).
Physician – Pediatric Hematology/Oncology (Leukemia & HCTT)
- Employer: Banner Health / University of Arizona
- Location: Banner–University Medical Center Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time faculty (Assistant/Associate Professor)
- Academic pediatric heme/onc role focused on leukemia and cell therapy/transplant, with protected research time, competitive salary, sign-on/relocation, and robust benefits.
Physician – OBGYN (Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery)
- Employer: Banner Health / University of Arizona
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time faculty
- MIGS-focused gynecologic surgery position with high surgical volume, resident/med student teaching, sign-on/relocation, $100K loan repayment, and strong academic benefits.
Physician – Family Medicine (with Optional OB)
- Employer: Banner–University Medical Group
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time academic
- Outpatient family medicine with optional low-risk OB, resident supervision, and earning potential up to $280K, plus relocation, CME, malpractice, and full benefits.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,829/week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
- Location: Facility in Tucson, AZ
- Type: Travel (16 weeks, 40 hrs/week)
- PT travel contract with competitive weekly pay, day-1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support.
Medical Assistant II (Mobile/Field-Based)
- Employer: CareMore Health
- Location: Tucson, AZ (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $20–$30/hour
- Mobile MA role traveling to facilities and homes to support providers, take vitals, assist with procedures, manage supplies, and document in the EHR.
Physician – Adult Emergency Medicine (Full Time, Part Time, PRN)
- Employer: Integrative Emergency Services (IES) at Tucson Medical Center
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, or PRN
- EM position in a busy adult ED (separate from peds) with EPIC, 9–10 hour shifts, and a benefits package starting on your first clinical day, plus occurrence-based malpractice.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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