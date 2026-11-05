🏥 Tucson Healthcare Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Openings

Tucson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from clinics and hospitals to specialty practices. Here are several solid roles hiring now, from entry-level support to advanced clinical and physician positions.

Employer: Centria Autism

Centria Autism Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base up to $105,000 + bonuses (weekly/monthly)

+ bonuses (weekly/monthly) Center-based ABA for kids 5 and under, small caseloads, strong clinical support, CEU stipends, paid CEU days, and no non-compete.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1612

Location: 1650 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85746

Type: Part-time (opening/morning shifts)

(opening/morning shifts) Pay: $21.50–$34.50/hour + premiums and performance incentives

+ premiums and performance incentives In-store pharmacy role focused on customer service, prescription processing, and benefits that include health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Carondelet Northwest

Location: 551 W Magee Rd, Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $1,000 sign-on for new hires

Hands-on clinic role taking vitals, giving injections, doing labs, and helping at the front desk, with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong career development.

Employer: Sasol

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Performs chemical and physical testing on plant samples, keeps lab records and equipment in shape, and works fairly independently in an industrial lab setting.

Employer: NaphCare, Inc.

Location: Pima County Detention Center, Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week)

Correctional health role doing diagnostic x-rays, managing radiology records and supplies, and keeping equipment compliant with state regulations.

Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Master’s-level RBT/BT role with guaranteed 32–40 hours/week, free supervision, bonuses up to $1,500/year, BCBA pass bonus, and a clear path into a BCBA position.

Employer: Therapy Partners Group / Bodycentral Physical Therapy

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time (outpatient)

Salary: $84,000–$100,000/year + incentives

+ incentives Outpatient ortho PT with mentorship for new grads, $2,000 CEU benefit, relocation help, and up to $30K in student loan repayment.

Employer: Therapy Partners Group / Bodycentral Physical Therapy

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time (outpatient)

Salary: $84,000–$100,000/year + incentives

+ incentives Pelvic health-focused PT role with similar benefits (relocation, up to $30K loan repayment, $2,000 CEU benefit) and preference for pelvic health experience.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $17.45–$27.45/hour

Retail pharmacy tech role with training, state licensure support, 40 hours/week, and full benefits including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement options.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Local contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)

Pay: $58/hour + travel bonus and day-1 health insurance

+ travel bonus and day-1 health insurance CT Tech contract for experienced techs (2+ years) with guaranteed hours, PTO accrual, and extra-hour bonuses.

Employer: Suvida Healthcare

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Provides therapy to Medicare-eligible Hispanic seniors, requires bilingual Spanish/English and independent license (LPC, LCSW, LMFT), with strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: ORIGEN Orthopedics + Optimal Health

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $58,000–$67,000/year

Hybrid clinic role in regenerative medicine (no sideline coverage) doing assessments, early rehab, manual therapy, and assisting in procedures, plus $2,000/year CE and M–F hours.

Employer: Integrity Rehab Group / Tucson Orthopaedic Institute

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$105,000/year

Outpatient hand therapy with sign-on bonus, relocation help, tuition and loan reimbursement, mentorship, and a CHT fellowship pathway.

Employer: Integrated Resources, Inc. (IRI)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: 12-month contract, full-time (Mon–Fri, 1st shift)

Clinical lab role supporting research and trials, ideal for those with 1–3 years’ lab experience and histology/IHC background (Ventana Ultra a plus).

Employer: Banner Health / University of Arizona

Location: Banner–University Medical Center Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time faculty (Assistant/Associate Professor)

Academic pediatric heme/onc role focused on leukemia and cell therapy/transplant, with protected research time, competitive salary, sign-on/relocation, and robust benefits.

Employer: Banner Health / University of Arizona

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time faculty

MIGS-focused gynecologic surgery position with high surgical volume, resident/med student teaching, sign-on/relocation, $100K loan repayment, and strong academic benefits.

Employer: Banner–University Medical Group

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time academic

Outpatient family medicine with optional low-risk OB, resident supervision, and earning potential up to $280K, plus relocation, CME, malpractice, and full benefits.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Facility in Tucson, AZ

Type: Travel (16 weeks, 40 hrs/week)

PT travel contract with competitive weekly pay, day-1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: CareMore Health

Location: Tucson, AZ (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $20–$30/hour

Mobile MA role traveling to facilities and homes to support providers, take vitals, assist with procedures, manage supplies, and document in the EHR.

Employer: Integrative Emergency Services (IES) at Tucson Medical Center

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or PRN

EM position in a busy adult ED (separate from peds) with EPIC, 9–10 hour shifts, and a benefits package starting on your first clinical day, plus occurrence-based malpractice.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.