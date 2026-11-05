👔 Tucson Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $70K+ Openings

Tucson has a nice mix of leadership roles right now, from faith-based operations to big-name global companies. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes in management, these are worth a look.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Tucson, AZ (multi-city role; Tucson listed as a location)

(multi-city role; Tucson listed as a location) Salary: $165,200 – $230,725/year (based on experience and location)

(based on experience and location) Type: Full-time

Lead large power programs (T&D, generation, renewables) with capital values in the tens to hundreds of millions. You’ll manage multi‑disciplinary teams, advise executive clients, and shape how electricity is delivered as the grid modernizes.

Employer: Texas Capital Partners / The Lab Property Company

Location: Tucson, AZ (across from University of Arizona)

(across from University of Arizona) Salary: $75,000 – $85,000/year + incentives

+ incentives Type: Full-time, on-site

Run two student housing communities (Zona Verde East & West) with one team and a full P&L mindset. Great fit if you know multifamily, love the academic leasing cycle, and want real ownership over operations, budgets, and team development.

Employer: Fountain of Life Lutheran Church

Location: Tucson, AZ

Salary: $20 – $25/hour (about 19 hours/week)

(about 19 hours/week) Type: Part-time, on-site

Oversee day‑to‑day church operations, including property and tenant management, facilities, HR admin, and rentals on a large campus. Ideal if you’re organized, mission‑minded, and want a steady leadership role with a flexible schedule.

Employer: RDO Equipment Co.

Location: Tucson, AZ

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000/year + up to 24% bonus

+ Type: Full-time, on-site

Lead field technicians supporting major construction customers in one of the fastest‑growing markets in the Southwest. You’ll handle dispatching, work orders, team coaching, and customer relationships for a high‑performing, low‑turnover shop.

Employer: Jiffy Lube

Location: 1301 W. Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ

Salary: $17.00 – $19.50/hour + biweekly bonuses

+ biweekly bonuses Type: Full-time, on-site

Second‑in‑command at a busy service center, driving sales, coaching the team, and owning guest experience. Good step if you have retail management experience and want strong benefits, bonuses, and a clear path to GM.

Employer: T5 West Operations dba Take 5 Oil Change

Location: Tucson, AZ

Salary: $60,000 – $70,000/year

Type: Full-time, on-site (approx. 55 hrs/week)

Run a fast‑paced oil change shop, from hiring and scheduling to inventory, payroll, and customer service. They’ll train you on the technical side, so this works well for strong people leaders coming from restaurant or retail.

Employer: Roche

Location: Tucson, AZ

Salary: $83,600 – $155,200/year + bonus eligible

+ bonus eligible Type: Full-time

Own complex, cross‑functional projects in diagnostics operations, from integrated project plans to executive‑level status reporting. Great match if you have 5–8+ years of PM experience, a PM certification, and want to work in global healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting helps you see how your experience could fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.