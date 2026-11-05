undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tucson
👔 Tucson Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $70K+ Openings
6 days ago
Tucson has a nice mix of leadership roles right now, from faith-based operations to big-name global companies. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes in management, these are worth a look.
Power Program Manager – Power Sector
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Tucson, AZ (multi-city role; Tucson listed as a location)
- Salary: $165,200 – $230,725/year (based on experience and location)
- Type: Full-time
Lead large power programs (T&D, generation, renewables) with capital values in the tens to hundreds of millions. You’ll manage multi‑disciplinary teams, advise executive clients, and shape how electricity is delivered as the grid modernizes.
Senior Community Manager – Student Housing
- Employer: Texas Capital Partners / The Lab Property Company
- Location: Tucson, AZ (across from University of Arizona)
- Salary: $75,000 – $85,000/year + incentives
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Run two student housing communities (Zona Verde East & West) with one team and a full P&L mindset. Great fit if you know multifamily, love the academic leasing cycle, and want real ownership over operations, budgets, and team development.
Operations Manager
- Employer: Fountain of Life Lutheran Church
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Salary: $20 – $25/hour (about 19 hours/week)
- Type: Part-time, on-site
Oversee day‑to‑day church operations, including property and tenant management, facilities, HR admin, and rentals on a large campus. Ideal if you’re organized, mission‑minded, and want a steady leadership role with a flexible schedule.
Field Service Manager
- Employer: RDO Equipment Co.
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Salary: $70,000 – $90,000/year + up to 24% bonus
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Lead field technicians supporting major construction customers in one of the fastest‑growing markets in the Southwest. You’ll handle dispatching, work orders, team coaching, and customer relationships for a high‑performing, low‑turnover shop.
Assistant General Manager
- Employer: Jiffy Lube
- Location: 1301 W. Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ
- Salary: $17.00 – $19.50/hour + biweekly bonuses
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Second‑in‑command at a busy service center, driving sales, coaching the team, and owning guest experience. Good step if you have retail management experience and want strong benefits, bonuses, and a clear path to GM.
Shop Manager
- Employer: T5 West Operations dba Take 5 Oil Change
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Salary: $60,000 – $70,000/year
- Type: Full-time, on-site (approx. 55 hrs/week)
Run a fast‑paced oil change shop, from hiring and scheduling to inventory, payroll, and customer service. They’ll train you on the technical side, so this works well for strong people leaders coming from restaurant or retail.
Operations Portfolio Project Manager
- Employer: Roche
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Salary: $83,600 – $155,200/year + bonus eligible
- Type: Full-time
Own complex, cross‑functional projects in diagnostics operations, from integrated project plans to executive‑level status reporting. Great match if you have 5–8+ years of PM experience, a PM certification, and want to work in global healthcare.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting helps you see how your experience could fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.