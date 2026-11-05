🎓 Tucson Education Jobs With Multiple Teaching & Support Roles

Tucson has a nice mix of education jobs right now, from early childhood to college nursing programs. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: La Petite Academy / Learning Care Group

La Petite Academy / Learning Care Group Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports teachers in a busy childcare center with no nights or weekends. Standout perks include 50% childcare discount, flexible schedules, health benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and lots of training and tuition help.

Employer: Acquire4Hire – Little Love's

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you’re new to childcare or changing careers. No prior childcare employment is required, and you get one-on-one mentoring from an educator with 33+ years’ experience, plus clear paths for growth in a small, relationship-focused program.

Employer: Acquire4Hire

Location: Multiple Tucson sites (Grant & Country Club; Orange Grove & I‑10)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on preschool teaching with extras like lesson planning, play-based learning, art projects, and light admin tasks. Offers bonuses, performance-based raises, educational guidance, and discounted childcare, with room to grow into leadership.

Employer: Unitek Learning / Brookline College

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time / Per Diem

Salary: Not listed

Great fit for an MSN-prepared RN with OB or pediatrics experience who wants to teach clinicals, simulations, and skills labs. You get a flexible schedule, strong benefits, and the chance to shape new nurses without needing prior teaching experience.

Employer: Arizona College of Nursing

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $101,000/year, based on experience and education

Teach BSN students in classroom, lab, and clinical settings while helping design and improve curriculum. This role comes with robust health benefits, generous PTO, 401(k) with match, and professional development in a growing nursing program.

Employer: Sunnyside Unified School District

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time (7 hours/day, 195 days)

Pay: $20.35/hour

Work closely with special education students on academics, behavior, and daily living skills, including mobility and personal care. Good for someone patient and active who wants steady school-year hours and experience in special education.

Employer: V2X Inc

Location: Tucson, AZ (remote with some onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the rollout of training programs across a large organization—planning schedules, managing vendors, tracking budgets, and working in tools like Teams, Zoom, SharePoint, and LMS platforms. Ideal if you have L&D and project management experience and want a mostly remote role.

Employer: (School District – 21st Century Grant Program)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Part-time, ~24 hours/week (9-month, .60 FTE)

Pay: $31.11/hour

Run an after-school 21st Century Community Learning Center: supervise staff, manage the budget, coordinate curriculum, track data, and work with community partners. Good match for someone with a bachelor’s in education/social services who likes leadership and program design.

Employer: Tucson Unified School District

Location: Manzo Elementary School – Speedway & Grande area, Tucson, AZ

Type: Supplemental hourly, under 30 hrs/week

Salary: Per district schedule (hourly; position not benefits-eligible)

Provide direct academic and enrichment activities before/after school, during intersession, and summer. Great entry role if you have a high school diploma, enjoy working with kids, and want experience in expanded learning programs.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—education roles in Tucson tend to fill quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.