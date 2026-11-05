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Tucson
🎓 Tucson Education Jobs With Multiple Teaching & Support Roles
6 days ago
Tucson has a nice mix of education jobs right now, from early childhood to college nursing programs. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely something here for you.
Daycare Assistant Teacher - La Petite Academy, S Midvale Park Rd
- Employer: La Petite Academy / Learning Care Group
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports teachers in a busy childcare center with no nights or weekends. Standout perks include 50% childcare discount, flexible schedules, health benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and lots of training and tuition help.
Early Childhood Teacher – Mentorship Opportunity (Little Love's)
- Employer: Acquire4Hire – Little Love's
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you’re new to childcare or changing careers. No prior childcare employment is required, and you get one-on-one mentoring from an educator with 33+ years’ experience, plus clear paths for growth in a small, relationship-focused program.
Preschool Teacher / Administrator – Sweet P's, Green Fields & Little Love's
- Employer: Acquire4Hire
- Location: Multiple Tucson sites (Grant & Country Club; Orange Grove & I‑10)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on preschool teaching with extras like lesson planning, play-based learning, art projects, and light admin tasks. Offers bonuses, performance-based raises, educational guidance, and discounted childcare, with room to grow into leadership.
RN Clinical Instructor – Obstetrics (OB)/Pediatrics
- Employer: Unitek Learning / Brookline College
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Part-time / Per Diem
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit for an MSN-prepared RN with OB or pediatrics experience who wants to teach clinicals, simulations, and skills labs. You get a flexible schedule, strong benefits, and the chance to shape new nurses without needing prior teaching experience.
Clinical Nursing Faculty
- Employer: Arizona College of Nursing
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $101,000/year, based on experience and education
Teach BSN students in classroom, lab, and clinical settings while helping design and improve curriculum. This role comes with robust health benefits, generous PTO, 401(k) with match, and professional development in a growing nursing program.
Personal Care Assistant – Special Education
- Employer: Sunnyside Unified School District
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Full-time (7 hours/day, 195 days)
- Pay: $20.35/hour
Work closely with special education students on academics, behavior, and daily living skills, including mobility and personal care. Good for someone patient and active who wants steady school-year hours and experience in special education.
Senior Learning Deployment Specialist (Mostly Remote)
- Employer: V2X Inc
- Location: Tucson, AZ (remote with some onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the rollout of training programs across a large organization—planning schedules, managing vendors, tracking budgets, and working in tools like Teams, Zoom, SharePoint, and LMS platforms. Ideal if you have L&D and project management experience and want a mostly remote role.
21st Century Grant Site Coordinator (.60 FTE)
- Employer: (School District – 21st Century Grant Program)
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Type: Part-time, ~24 hours/week (9-month, .60 FTE)
- Pay: $31.11/hour
Run an after-school 21st Century Community Learning Center: supervise staff, manage the budget, coordinate curriculum, track data, and work with community partners. Good match for someone with a bachelor’s in education/social services who likes leadership and program design.
Classified Instructor – 21st Century Community Learning Centers
- Employer: Tucson Unified School District
- Location: Manzo Elementary School – Speedway & Grande area, Tucson, AZ
- Type: Supplemental hourly, under 30 hrs/week
- Salary: Per district schedule (hourly; position not benefits-eligible)
Provide direct academic and enrichment activities before/after school, during intersession, and summer. Great entry role if you have a high school diploma, enjoy working with kids, and want experience in expanded learning programs.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—education roles in Tucson tend to fill quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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