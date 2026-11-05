🚧 Tucson Construction & Trades Jobs With Multiple Openings

Tucson’s trades scene is busy right now—solid pay, steady work, and lots of room to grow your skills.

Here are several hands-on roles hiring now in Tucson, AZ.

Employer: Richard Group LLC

Location: Tucson, AZ (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hour (Davis-Bacon wages)

Support commercial projects with general construction work, cleanup, demo, loading/unloading, and site prep. Great fit if you have 5+ years commercial construction and OSHA 10/30, and want strong benefits (401(k) match, health, PTO) and a fast-growing contractor.

Employer: City of Tucson – Tucson Water

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.16 – $36.24/hour

Maintain and repair industrial electrical systems up to 600V for Tucson’s water infrastructure. Requires about 4 years’ experience, some post-high school training, and an AZ Class D driver’s license; comes with strong city benefits, retirement, and tuition help.

Employer: Integrate Electrical Group

Location: Based in Tucson, travel across AZ & nearby states

Type: Full-time, 100% field-based

Pay: $27 – $35/hour DOE (listing also notes starting at $24)

Travel-heavy role supporting industrial electrical installs, maintenance, and testing—perfect if you like being on the road and working in the field. Needs 1+ year electrical or similar hands-on experience, a valid driver’s license, and comfort with long, physical shifts; offers PTO, employer-paid medical, 401(k) + match.

Employer: ACS – Air Conditioning Services (ACS AirPlumbing)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $85,000 – $120,000/year

Install residential plumbing systems, water heaters, repipes, and sewer/gas lines while leading customers through options. Best for experienced installers (1–2+ years, strong residential install skills, valid driver’s license) who want high earning potential and steady, higher-end projects.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time (benefits eligibility varies)

Pay: Not listed

Install towing and hitch packages on customer vehicles and explain options face-to-face. Good entry point if you have basic wiring and hand/power tool skills, a valid driver’s license, and want quick hiring, paid working interviews, bonuses, and national-company benefits.

Employer: Vero Exteriors (subcontract crews)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Contract / Subcontract (crews)

Pay: $80,000 – $200,000/year (per crew, subcontract)

Year-round work for licensed roofing crews (shingle, tile, flat) with AZ ROC license, bond, and insurance. They handle materials and offer weekly pay and steady projects—ideal if you already run a crew and want consistent volume without chasing jobs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.