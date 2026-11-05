🔧 Tucson Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Tucson has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, from schools and hospitals to hotels and factories. If you like staying active and keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Location: Tucson, AZ (85706)

Type: Full-time

Entry-level outdoor role caring for cemetery and funeral home grounds. You’ll mow, trim, tend flower beds, help with grave layouts, and learn how cemetery operations work. Great if you have at least 6 months of landscaping or physical labor experience and don’t mind working in all weather.

Employer: RPM Living

Location: Tucson, AZ (apartment community)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $29–$31/hour + monthly bonuses + benefits

Lead the maintenance team at an apartment community, handling work orders, budgets, and property upkeep (HVAC, electrical, plumbing). Good fit if you have multifamily maintenance experience, EPA certification, and want weekly pay, 401(k) match, healthcare, and clear growth paths.

Employer: City of Tucson – General Services

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Application deadline: 11/09/2026, 11:59 p.m. MST

City role focused on planning and scheduling work (likely for facilities/fleet). You must attach a resume to apply, and panel interviews are planned for the week of November 16, 2026. Good option if you like organizing maintenance work and want stable city benefits.

Employer: Tucson Unified School District (Magee Middle School)

Location: Tucson, AZ – Speedway & Pantano area

Type: Full-time, 12-month, AM/PM shift

School custodian role with higher pay funded through a voter-approved override (guaranteed through June 2031). You’ll handle daily cleaning to health department standards; 1+ year custodial experience and a background check, immunizations, and lift test are required.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Clean and sanitize a warehouse facility, including restrooms, floors, glass, and trash/recycling. No diploma required; 1 year of similar work is a plus. ABM offers a benefits package and is very veteran-friendly, with training for people re-entering the workforce.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Tucson, AZ (K–12 / college campus)

Type: Full-time

General school cleaning in classrooms, hallways, restrooms, and common areas, plus some light outdoor tasks like sweeping walks or raking leaves. No experience or diploma required; on-the-job training provided, with benefits and veteran-friendly hiring.

Employer: Palo Verde Behavioral Health (UHS)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $20–$25/hour

Hands-on maintenance in a behavioral health hospital: basic carpentry, plumbing, electrical, painting, grounds, and light equipment work. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement). Must be 21+ and able to get an AZ Level 1 Fingerprint Clearance Card.

Employer: Faribault Foods, Inc.

Location: Tucson, AZ (Rita Ranch plant)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift listed (5:30 a.m.–2 p.m.)

Pay: $17.08/hour

Custodial and light maintenance work in a food manufacturing plant, supporting safety and production. High school diploma required; manufacturing experience is a plus. Offers health insurance after 60 days, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, bonuses, gym access, and boot/uniform support.

Employer: Sargent Aerospace & Defense (RBC Bearings)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Mid-level facilities role maintaining building structures, equipment, and systems (pumps, chillers, utilities, grounds). Requires HS diploma/GED, 2+ years similar experience, and U.S. person status (ITAR/EAR). Comes with competitive pay, bonus plans, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, and half-day Fridays.

Employer: Marriott International

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.45/hour

Hotel housekeeping role cleaning guest rooms, doing laundry, and keeping public areas tidy. Good if you like staying active, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind nights/weekends. Prior hotel or industrial cleaning experience is helpful but not required.

Employer: Banner Health – Banner University Medical Center Tucson

Location: 1625 N Campbell Rd, Tucson, AZ

Type: Registry/Per Diem, Part-time

Schedule: Wed–Sat, 3 p.m.–11:30 p.m.

Environmental services/housekeeping in a hospital setting, cleaning patient rooms and common areas. Flexible per-diem role with weekly pay, retirement plan access, and shift differentials (extra pay for nights/weekends). Great entry into the Banner system if you want hospital experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—often there’s flexibility in shifts and experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.