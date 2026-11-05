🏗️ Tucson Architecture & Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Tucson’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially in defense, infrastructure, and industrial design. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid options here, from early career to senior leadership.

Employer: HDR

Location: Tucson, AZ (Building Engineering Services Group)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Nevada range listed $121,590–$173,700 (Tucson pay not specified)

Lead electrical design for complex buildings and data centers, coordinate multi-discipline teams, and mentor junior staff. Great fit if you’re a PE with 10+ years in building power, lighting, and life-safety systems.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: Tucson, AZ – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,500–$204,500

Split your time between hands-on EO imaging system integration (~85%) and leading a test/Integration section (~15%). Requires Secret clearance, strong EO systems background, and experience leading engineers.

Employer: SOC LLC (supporting aerospace/defense client)

Location: Tucson, AZ or Tewksbury, MA

Type: Full-time contract

Pay: $74–$91/hour DOE

Do system and software safety analyses on complex defense programs, with heavy use of MIL-STD-882/882E and related safety standards. Open to multiple experience levels; Secret clearance (or ability to obtain) required.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: Tucson, AZ – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and guide Anti-Tamper and cyber protection for embedded DoD systems, from threat modeling to export-compliance. Ideal for engineers with 5+ years in system security or embedded security who can obtain/hold a DoD clearance.

Employer: GP Plasma

Location: Tucson, AZ – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: Negotiable, DOE

Own the mechanical design of custom vacuum and thin-film coating equipment from concept through build and test. Great for SolidWorks-heavy designers with custom machinery experience who like hands-on shop work.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: Tucson, AZ – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,900–$131,100

Junior–mid role on the Effector Analog & Power team designing 3‑phase inverters and motor control boards. Good match if you have 2+ years in analog/power electronics and can work in a lab with oscilloscopes and DAQ.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: Tucson, AZ – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,800–$165,200

Mid-career motor controls role designing board-level power electronics for defense systems. You’ll own design, simulation, and test of 3‑phase inverters and guide ECAD layout; 5+ years experience required.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: Tucson, AZ – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,500–$204,500

Senior/lead motor controls engineer role with higher-voltage (>400V, >10kW) and wide-bandgap (SiC/GaN) focus. You’ll lead small teams and act as SME for controls hardware; 8+ years experience expected.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Tucson, AZ (Rocky Mountain Region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead transportation drainage design across AZ, CO, ID, NM, UT, managing hydrologic/hydraulic work, staff, and business development. Best for a PE with 10+ years and experience in highway drainage and HEC-HMS/HEC-RAS.

(Duplicate Indeed listing omitted; same role and requirements.)

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: Tucson, AZ – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,500–$204,500

Manage a section of 15–20 electrical engineers while also serving as a technical lead on airborne guidance electronics. Requires Secret clearance, RF/digital/analog power experience, and prior technical leadership.

Employer: RTX (Enterprise Services)

Location: Tucson Airport Site – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,400–$251,600

Lead the facilities electrical engineering team for substations, MV/LV distribution, UPS, 400 Hz systems, and more across the Southwest region. Needs 10+ years in power distribution and an AZ PE (or ability to get one in 6 months).

Employer: SAIC

Location: Tucson, AZ – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,001–$200,000

Act as on-site systems engineering rep on the Horizon 2 weapons-systems contract, tracking manufacturing, integration, and readiness. Requires BS + 14 yrs (or MS + 12) and active TS/SCI with eligibility for polygraph.

(Duplicate SAIC posting omitted; same job ID and details.)

Employer: M3 Engineering & Technology Corp.

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and analyze industrial and institutional structures, oversee models and drawings, and mentor junior engineers. Requires 5+ years, PE/SE, and strong skills in AutoCAD, Revit, RISA-3D.

Employer: Sargent Aerospace & Defense (RBC Bearings)

Location: Tucson, AZ – Mechatronics Dept.

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on controls/automation role designing and supporting PLC/HMI/SCADA and automated test systems on the production floor. Great for engineers with 3+ years in industrial automation and experience with LabVIEW or PLCs.

Employer: City of Tucson – Water Department

Location: La Entrada, Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare and review water pipeline and facility design plans using Autodesk Civil 3D to support city water infrastructure. Apply by: 11-25-2026, 11:59 p.m. MST with resume + cover letter and be ready for a Civil 3D skills test.

Employer: Granite Construction

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,355–$108,534

On-site project engineer role managing schedules, cost, and field engineering for heavy civil jobs. Good for those with 4+ years in construction engineering/estimating and skills in Primavera and AGTEK.

Employer: Ausenco

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead electrical design for mining and mineral processing projects, including HV/LV distribution, MCCs, and substations. Requires 10+ years experience and a PE in CO, AZ, NV, ID, or SC (with ability to add others).

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: Tucson, AZ – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,500–$204,500

Design and sustain complex mechanical test systems (vibration, thermal, hydraulic, RF, EO) for missile and defense products. Needs 8+ years in mechanical design, strong CREO/ProE skills, and ability to obtain/hold Secret clearance.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh—Tucson’s engineering roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.