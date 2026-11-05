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Pima County

📢 Monthly Homeless Resource Navigator help at the library

4 days ago
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📢 Monthly help with housing, food, and more at the library

A Homeless Resource Navigator from Pima County Community and Workforce Development is available at the library every 1st Thursday of the month, 2–4pm. No reservation is needed — just drop in.

They can help you find:

  • Food resources and pet supply resources
  • Eviction prevention and utility assistance
  • Help getting ID
  • Emergency housing (including completing the VI-SPDAT)

They can also connect you to:

  • Legal services
  • Veterans’ resources
  • Employment resources

Tucson also has a homeless resource line: (520) 791-2540. This number can connect people right away with shelter, food, and medical care.

Event location: public library branch in Tucson (open 9:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event).

More Info: Homeless Resource Navigator | Pima County Public L...

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