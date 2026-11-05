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Pima County
📢 Monthly Homeless Resource Navigator help at the library
4 days ago
📢 Monthly help with housing, food, and more at the library
A Homeless Resource Navigator from Pima County Community and Workforce Development is available at the library every 1st Thursday of the month, 2–4pm. No reservation is needed — just drop in.
They can help you find:
- Food resources and pet supply resources
- Eviction prevention and utility assistance
- Help getting ID
- Emergency housing (including completing the VI-SPDAT)
They can also connect you to:
- Legal services
- Veterans’ resources
- Employment resources
Tucson also has a homeless resource line: (520) 791-2540. This number can connect people right away with shelter, food, and medical care.
Event location: public library branch in Tucson (open 9:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event).
More Info: Homeless Resource Navigator | Pima County Public L...
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