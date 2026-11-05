📢 Monthly Homeless Resource Navigator help at the library

📢 Monthly help with housing, food, and more at the library

A Homeless Resource Navigator from Pima County Community and Workforce Development is available at the library every 1st Thursday of the month, 2–4pm. No reservation is needed — just drop in.

They can help you find:

Food resources and pet supply resources

and Eviction prevention and utility assistance

and Help getting ID

Emergency housing (including completing the VI-SPDAT)

They can also connect you to:

Legal services

Veterans’ resources

Employment resources

Tucson also has a homeless resource line: (520) 791-2540. This number can connect people right away with shelter, food, and medical care.

Event location: public library branch in Tucson (open 9:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event).