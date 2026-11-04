🚌 Tucson transportation jobs with multiple driving roles hiring now

Tucson has a bunch of solid driving and transportation openings right now, from local routes to high‑paying OTR and hands‑on tech roles. If you like being on the move, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Canteen North America

Location: Tucson, AZ (E Palmdale St)

Pay: $18.00/hour + possible commission

Type: Full-time, Fri–Tue, 2:00 pm–10:00 pm

Drive a company truck on a set route, restocking and cleaning micro markets and building relationships with regular customers. Requires 3 years driving experience, customer service background, ability to lift 50 lbs, and a valid non‑CDL Class C license; comes with benefits, training, and advancement paths.

Employer: National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Pay: Not listed

Type: Full-time, travel 40–50% out of state

Coordinate and provide transportation for youth in transitional foster care, including out‑of‑state reunification trips. Must be bilingual (English/Spanish), 21+, have a valid license, reliable vehicle, strong driving record, and be comfortable with frequent travel; role includes 33 paid days off/year and full benefits.

Employer: Premier Towing (via Tommy’s Express Car Wash posting)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time, in-person

Join a local towing team as a tow truck driver, wheel‑lift/flatbed operator, or other recovery role, helping stranded drivers get back on the road. Best for folks with tow truck and mechanical/diagnostic experience, strong customer service, and comfort working in a fast‑paced roadside environment.

Employer: Navajo Express

Location: Based in Tucson, AZ (OTR across lower 48)

Pay: $85,000–$90,000/year, plus bonuses

Type: Full-time, OTR

Run 99% no‑touch refrigerated freight 2,600–3,000 miles/week with a family‑owned carrier. Requires Class A CDL, 6 months recent OTR, cleanish record; offers 1 day home for each week out, inspection bonuses, medical/dental/vision, pet & rider policy, and late‑model trucks.

Employer: First Student

Location: Tucson, AZ

Pay: $21.50–$27.00/hour (training at $21.50/hour)

Type: Part-time (listed as internship), split shifts, weekdays only

Drive students to and from school with no nights, weekends, holidays, or summers required and at least 5 paid hours/day guaranteed. CDL not needed to apply—paid CLP/CDL training and endorsements provided, plus benefits, 401(k) with match, and a child ride‑along program.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Tucson, AZ

Pay: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Use a company vehicle to deliver auto parts to local shops, pick up returns, and handle basic in‑store tasks when needed. Needs a valid driver’s license and acceptable driving record; offers PTO, 401(k) with match from day one, health benefits, and growth opportunities.

(Duplicate Indeed listing removed; role shown once.)

Employer: Gee Automotive Companies (Tucson Subaru)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Pay: Wage depends on certifications/experience

Type: Full-time

Entry‑level tech role doing oil changes and light maintenance at a busy Subaru dealership. Ideal if you have 1 year of automotive maintenance, a valid license, and want hands‑on training, medical/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO from day 1, and employee discounts.

Employer: Pro-Pipe Services / Shenandoah General Construction

Location: Tucson, AZ (field-based)

Pay: Not listed

Type: Full-time, travel to job sites

Drive and operate sewer-cleaning combo trucks for pipeline cleaning and maintenance, with some overnight travel. Requires a valid CDL with tank endorsement, strong safety record, and ability to pass DOT medical, background, and drug screen; comes with medical/dental/vision, paid vacation/holidays/sick time, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Wheeling Transportation Company, Inc.

Location: Tucson, AZ (OTR)

Pay: $0.70 CPM loaded & empty, ~2,500–3,500 miles/week

Type: Full-time, OTR

High‑mileage OTR position with delay pay, referral bonuses, pet plan, and multiple home‑time options (weekly or biweekly). Needs Class A CDL, 2 years verifiable tractor‑trailer experience, and clean MVR; includes medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and vacation.

Employer: Speedy Striping Inc

Location: Tucson, AZ

Pay: $18.00–$28.00/hour

Type: Full-time, mostly Mon–Fri days

Hands‑on outdoor work as a line striping machine operator, road striping truck driver, or gun operator, laying down road and parking lot markings. You’ll need 2+ years real striping experience, a valid driver’s license (CDL a plus), ability to lift 50 lbs, and willingness to work year‑round outdoors; offers health, dental, HSA, 401(k), PTO, and possible relocation help.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.