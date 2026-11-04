undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Tucson transportation jobs with multiple driving roles hiring now
Tucson has a bunch of solid driving and transportation openings right now, from local routes to high‑paying OTR and hands‑on tech roles. If you like being on the move, there’s likely something here for you.
Route Driver – Micromarket (Full Time)
Employer: Canteen North America
Location: Tucson, AZ (E Palmdale St)
Pay: $18.00/hour + possible commission
Type: Full-time, Fri–Tue, 2:00 pm–10:00 pm
Drive a company truck on a set route, restocking and cleaning micro markets and building relationships with regular customers. Requires 3 years driving experience, customer service background, ability to lift 50 lbs, and a valid non‑CDL Class C license; comes with benefits, training, and advancement paths.
Transporter – Bilingual Spanish/English (La Jornada)
Employer: National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP)
Location: Tucson, AZ
Pay: Not listed
Type: Full-time, travel 40–50% out of state
Coordinate and provide transportation for youth in transitional foster care, including out‑of‑state reunification trips. Must be bilingual (English/Spanish), 21+, have a valid license, reliable vehicle, strong driving record, and be comfortable with frequent travel; role includes 33 paid days off/year and full benefits.
Premier Towing – Tow & Recovery Roles
Employer: Premier Towing (via Tommy’s Express Car Wash posting)
Location: Tucson, AZ
Pay: From $16.00/hour
Type: Full-time, in-person
Join a local towing team as a tow truck driver, wheel‑lift/flatbed operator, or other recovery role, helping stranded drivers get back on the road. Best for folks with tow truck and mechanical/diagnostic experience, strong customer service, and comfort working in a fast‑paced roadside environment.
CDL-A OTR Truck Driver
Employer: Navajo Express
Location: Based in Tucson, AZ (OTR across lower 48)
Pay: $85,000–$90,000/year, plus bonuses
Type: Full-time, OTR
Run 99% no‑touch refrigerated freight 2,600–3,000 miles/week with a family‑owned carrier. Requires Class A CDL, 6 months recent OTR, cleanish record; offers 1 day home for each week out, inspection bonuses, medical/dental/vision, pet & rider policy, and late‑model trucks.
School Bus Driver – Catalina Foothills USD #16
Employer: First Student
Location: Tucson, AZ
Pay: $21.50–$27.00/hour (training at $21.50/hour)
Type: Part-time (listed as internship), split shifts, weekdays only
Drive students to and from school with no nights, weekends, holidays, or summers required and at least 5 paid hours/day guaranteed. CDL not needed to apply—paid CLP/CDL training and endorsements provided, plus benefits, 401(k) with match, and a child ride‑along program.
Delivery Specialist
Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
Location: Tucson, AZ
Pay: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Use a company vehicle to deliver auto parts to local shops, pick up returns, and handle basic in‑store tasks when needed. Needs a valid driver’s license and acceptable driving record; offers PTO, 401(k) with match from day one, health benefits, and growth opportunities.
(Duplicate Indeed listing removed; role shown once.)
Lube/Express Technician – Tucson Subaru
Employer: Gee Automotive Companies (Tucson Subaru)
Location: Tucson, AZ
Pay: Wage depends on certifications/experience
Type: Full-time
Entry‑level tech role doing oil changes and light maintenance at a busy Subaru dealership. Ideal if you have 1 year of automotive maintenance, a valid license, and want hands‑on training, medical/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO from day 1, and employee discounts.
Vactor (Combo Cleaner Truck) Technician
Employer: Pro-Pipe Services / Shenandoah General Construction
Location: Tucson, AZ (field-based)
Pay: Not listed
Type: Full-time, travel to job sites
Drive and operate sewer-cleaning combo trucks for pipeline cleaning and maintenance, with some overnight travel. Requires a valid CDL with tank endorsement, strong safety record, and ability to pass DOT medical, background, and drug screen; comes with medical/dental/vision, paid vacation/holidays/sick time, and 401(k) with match.
CDL Class A OTR Company Driver – $0.70 CPM
Employer: Wheeling Transportation Company, Inc.
Location: Tucson, AZ (OTR)
Pay: $0.70 CPM loaded & empty, ~2,500–3,500 miles/week
Type: Full-time, OTR
High‑mileage OTR position with delay pay, referral bonuses, pet plan, and multiple home‑time options (weekly or biweekly). Needs Class A CDL, 2 years verifiable tractor‑trailer experience, and clean MVR; includes medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and vacation.
Road Striping Machine Operator / Striping Roles
Employer: Speedy Striping Inc
Location: Tucson, AZ
Pay: $18.00–$28.00/hour
Type: Full-time, mostly Mon–Fri days
Hands‑on outdoor work as a line striping machine operator, road striping truck driver, or gun operator, laying down road and parking lot markings. You’ll need 2+ years real striping experience, a valid driver’s license (CDL a plus), ability to lift 50 lbs, and willingness to work year‑round outdoors; offers health, dental, HSA, 401(k), PTO, and possible relocation help.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.