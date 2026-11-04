👔 Tucson Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Tucson is busy hiring leaders right now, from hands-on site managers to high-level directors. If you like building teams and owning results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Super Star Car Wash

Location: Tucson, AZ (Golf Links area, onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.25–$19.25/hour

Run the daily operation of a busy car wash as the Manager-on-Duty—leading the team, handling guests, and keeping things safe and smooth. This is a great step if you have at least 1 year of supervisory experience and want a clear path into higher operations leadership, plus benefits and free unlimited car washes.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: Tucson, AZ (onsite at 3601 E Britannia Dr)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $157,200 – $298,800/year

Senior contracts leader role managing a complex portfolio of U.S. Government, FMS, FMF, and DCS contracts in air and land defense systems. Ideal for someone with 10–12+ years of contracts experience, FAR/DFARS expertise, team leadership background, and the ability to obtain and maintain a DoD Secret clearance; relocation assistance is available.

Employer: Apartment Management Consultants (AMC)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Listed as Part-time (compensation described as full-time)

Compensation: $75,000 – $80,000/year (for full-time)

Lead daily operations at a multifamily property—supervising staff, hitting budget goals, overseeing maintenance, and driving leasing and resident retention. Best for managers with 1–2 years of property management experience, strong Fair Housing knowledge, and a people-first style; offers vacation/sick time, 401(k) with match, insurance options, bonuses, and rent discounts.

Employer: Apartment Management Consultants (AMC)

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Listed as Part-time (compensation described as full-time)

Compensation: $65,000 – $70,000/year (for full-time)

Similar leadership role overseeing property operations, staff, budgets, and resident experience, with a slightly lower salary band that may fit a smaller asset or different portfolio. You’ll use your 1–2 years of property management and leadership experience to keep occupancy strong and residents happy, with access to the same broad benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Regional Finance

Location: Tucson, AZ

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Compensation: Around $72,000/year on average, plus monthly bonus

Own the performance of a consumer finance branch—leading the team, managing P&L, growing new loans, and caring for a large customer portfolio. Good fit if you have 2+ years of management experience, strong customer-service and sales skills, and want promotion opportunities in a growing NYSE-listed company with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: First Watch

Location: Tucson, AZ area (multi-unit, frequent travel)

Type: Full-time

Multi-unit restaurant leader role overseeing 5–8 restaurants and 200–300 employees, focused on growing sales, improving profit, and developing General Managers. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) and 5–7 years of progressive multi-unit restaurant leadership, who loves coaching teams and can travel regularly across the market.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.