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🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Tucker, GA
Tucker’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with local bakeries, hotels, and care centers all adding to their teams. If you like working with people and keeping guests happy, this is a good moment to jump in.
Bakery Crew Member
- Employer: COCOCAKES BY COCO
- Location: Tucker, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
- Perks: Employee discounts, flexible schedule, training & development
Fun, fast-paced drive-thru bakery job helping customers with cake orders, packaging, and curbside pickup. Great fit if you have quick-service experience, love sweets, and want a part-time role with growth potential.
Bakery Manager
- Employer: COCOCAKES BY COCO
- Location: Tucker, GA
- Type: Full-time (Wed–Sun)
- Salary: Competitive + performance-based bonuses
- Perks: Employee discounts, profit sharing, company parties, benefits after 1 year
Lead a popular drive-thru bakery voted #1 Best Desserts by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. You’ll run daily operations, manage staff, control costs, and keep quality high—ideal if you have 2+ years bakery/food leadership and enjoy a creative, high-energy setting.
Front Office Supervisor
- Employer: Legacy Ventures
- Location: Tucker, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hotel-style front desk leadership role overseeing check-ins/outs, billing, and guest service. Good for someone with front desk or hospitality experience who likes coaching a team, solving guest issues, and keeping operations running smoothly.
Dietary Aide
- Employer: Journey
- Location: Tucker, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (not listed)
- Perks: Quarterly raises, 401(k), health insurance, free life insurance, smartphone for full-time care team, professional development
Support a care community by helping with meal prep, tray assembly, and food delivery while keeping kitchen areas clean and safe. Great if you want steady work with benefits and like serving residents in a healthcare setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details make it a great fit. Don’t wait too long; local spots tend to hire fast when they find the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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