Tucker’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with local bakeries, hotels, and care centers all adding to their teams. If you like working with people and keeping guests happy, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: COCOCAKES BY COCO

COCOCAKES BY COCO Location: Tucker, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Perks: Employee discounts, flexible schedule, training & development

Fun, fast-paced drive-thru bakery job helping customers with cake orders, packaging, and curbside pickup. Great fit if you have quick-service experience, love sweets, and want a part-time role with growth potential.

Employer: COCOCAKES BY COCO

COCOCAKES BY COCO Location: Tucker, GA

Type: Full-time (Wed–Sun)

Salary: Competitive + performance-based bonuses

Competitive + Perks: Employee discounts, profit sharing, company parties, benefits after 1 year

Lead a popular drive-thru bakery voted #1 Best Desserts by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. You’ll run daily operations, manage staff, control costs, and keep quality high—ideal if you have 2+ years bakery/food leadership and enjoy a creative, high-energy setting.

Employer: Legacy Ventures

Location: Tucker, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hotel-style front desk leadership role overseeing check-ins/outs, billing, and guest service. Good for someone with front desk or hospitality experience who likes coaching a team, solving guest issues, and keeping operations running smoothly.

Employer: Journey

Location: Tucker, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (not listed)

Competitive pay (not listed) Perks: Quarterly raises, 401(k), health insurance, free life insurance, smartphone for full-time care team, professional development

Support a care community by helping with meal prep, tray assembly, and food delivery while keeping kitchen areas clean and safe. Great if you want steady work with benefits and like serving residents in a healthcare setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details make it a great fit. Don’t wait too long; local spots tend to hire fast when they find the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.