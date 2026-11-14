Tucker’s logistics scene is busy right now, with roles from hands-on warehouse leadership to high-level transportation strategy. If you like keeping goods moving on time, these are worth a look.

Employer: EAE USA

EAE USA Location: Tucker, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the full order-to-cash flow in SAP – from quotes and sales orders to outbound deliveries, shipping docs, and billing. Great fit if you have 3+ years of SAP SD/LE, enjoy solving complex fulfillment issues, and like working across supply chain, warehouse, finance, and project teams.

Employer: DoorDash

Location: Tucker, GA

Type: Full-time

Base Pay: $19.80/hour

Lead shifts in a local fulfillment center, guiding a small team, keeping inventory on point, and making sure orders go out fast and accurate. Includes market-competitive pay, health benefits from Day 1, PTO, 401(k) match, gym reimbursement, and career growth inside a big-name logistics brand.

Employer: Rise Baking Company

Location: Tucker, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the transportation strategy for a growing North American bakery manufacturer. You’ll manage carriers, optimize the freight network, own transportation spend, and guide a team—ideal if you have 7+ years in transportation/logistics and want a role with big impact on cost, service, and network design.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good logistics roles in Tucker don’t sit open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.