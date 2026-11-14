Tucker’s road and shop jobs are busy right now—good news if you like driving, wrenching, or working around fleets. Here are several solid transportation roles hiring in and around Tucker, GA.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus network)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus network) Location: Tucker, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $29.69/hour, flat‑rate performance pay

Hands‑on shop role doing oil changes, inspections, brakes, tires, batteries, and road tests while learning under experienced techs. Comes with paid ASE tests and bonuses, medical/dental/vision from day 1, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Access | Information Management

Location: Tucker, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Drive company vehicles to pick up and deliver client documents and media on set routes, using scanners and handhelds to track inventory. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, customer‑focused, can lift 20–60 lbs, and want benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Location: Tucker, GA 30084

Type: Regular full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Schedule: Tue–Sat, Tue–Fri 12:00 pm–8:30 pm; Sat 7:00 am–3:30 pm

Entry‑level fleet role fueling, washing, and doing basic inspections and minor repairs on heavy‑duty vehicles. Offers medical/dental/vision after 30 days, PTO from day 1, 401(k) match, boot allowance, paid training, tech tuition help up to $5,000, and a path to get your CDL within 6 months.

Employer: Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Location: Tucker, GA

Type: Internship

Pay: $22.00/hour

Intern‑style version of the Ryder fueler role, great if you’re testing out fleet maintenance as a career. You’ll fuel, wash, move trucks, and assist with inspections, with access to paid training, uniforms/PPE, 401(k) match, and clear growth paths inside Ryder.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Tucker, GA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sat & Sun 2:00 pm–10:30 pm; Mon & Tue 3:30 pm–12:00 am (weekends/holidays required)

Sat & Sun 2:00 pm–10:30 pm; Mon & Tue 3:30 pm–12:00 am (weekends/holidays required) Pay: $18.00+/hour, plus 10–15% shift differential for some 2nd/3rd shift hours

Drive a company vehicle on a set route, picking up and delivering medical specimens that support patient testing. Good for night/weekend drivers who want benefits from day one, PTO, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and a mission‑driven job that directly supports healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and many offer training to help you move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.