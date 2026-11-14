Tucker’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on jobs that offer steady hours and room to grow. Here are a few strong picks if you like working with tools and seeing real results from your day.

Employer: MetroPower

MetroPower Location: Tucker, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads electrical crews on commercial and industrial jobs, handling installs, maintenance, and repairs while keeping projects safe, on time, and up to code. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of electrical construction experience, like mentoring others, and don’t mind working outdoors and at heights.

Employer: Atlanta's Brightway Painting LLC

Atlanta's Brightway Painting LLC Location: Tucker, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, employee discounts

Hands-on painting work on interiors and exteriors around Tucker and the greater Atlanta area. You’ll prep surfaces, paint with brushes/rollers/sprayers, and handle touch-ups—great if you have painting experience, strong attention to detail, and reliable transportation.

Employer: Lighthouse Coffee Company (Metro Coffee)

Location: Tucker, GA (warehouse; field work around North GA/Atlanta/Athens)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $55,000/year , pay based on experience

, pay based on experience Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plan, paid holidays, vacation, company vehicle

You’ll repair, install, and maintain commercial coffee brewing equipment at customer sites and in the warehouse. Ideal if you’re mechanically inclined, like problem-solving on the go, and enjoy customer interaction. Must email lighthousecoffeecompany@enjoythelight.net to request and return an application to be considered.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and more local roles tend to pop up once you’re in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.