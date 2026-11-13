Tucker’s retail and service spots are busy and hiring. If you like helping people and want steady hours close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s (Store 8877)

Domino’s (Store 8877) Location: 4121 Lavista Rd, Tucker, GA 30084

Salary: $8.00 – $10.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Part-time, On-site

Front counter and phone role where you’re the friendly face of the store. You’ll greet customers, take orders, help make pizzas, handle cash, and keep the shop clean. Flexible shifts (days, nights, weekdays, weekends), no education required, plus employee discount, paid training, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Great Clips – Northlake Crossing

Location: 4135 Lavista Rd, Tucker, GA (Best Buy Center)

Salary: Reliable hourly wage + tips (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Type: Part-time, Weekends

Perfect if you’re a licensed stylist or barber who wants busy weekend shifts and steady walk-in clients. You get flexible part-time hours, ongoing training (Great Clips University), and no need to bring your own clientele or rent a booth.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 3855 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, GA 30084

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead a store while you learn the ropes of retail management—hiring and coaching staff, running daily operations, and keeping the store looking sharp. Role includes quarterly bonus potential, PTO, medical/vision/dental, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and more for experienced retail leaders.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—local spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.