undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Tucker, GA Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Tucker’s retail and service spots are busy and hiring. If you like helping people and want steady hours close to home, these roles are worth a look.
Customer Service Representative – Domino’s
- Employer: Domino’s (Store 8877)
- Location: 4121 Lavista Rd, Tucker, GA 30084
- Salary: $8.00 – $10.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, On-site
Front counter and phone role where you’re the friendly face of the store. You’ll greet customers, take orders, help make pizzas, handle cash, and keep the shop clean. Flexible shifts (days, nights, weekdays, weekends), no education required, plus employee discount, paid training, and flexible schedule.
Weekend Hair Stylist – Great Clips
- Employer: Great Clips – Northlake Crossing
- Location: 4135 Lavista Rd, Tucker, GA (Best Buy Center)
- Salary: Reliable hourly wage + tips (exact amount not listed)
- Type: Part-time, Weekends
Perfect if you’re a licensed stylist or barber who wants busy weekend shifts and steady walk-in clients. You get flexible part-time hours, ongoing training (Great Clips University), and no need to bring your own clientele or rent a booth.
Store Manager in Training – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 3855 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, GA 30084
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead a store while you learn the ropes of retail management—hiring and coaching staff, running daily operations, and keeping the store looking sharp. Role includes quarterly bonus potential, PTO, medical/vision/dental, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and more for experienced retail leaders.
If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—local spots tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.