🔧 Tucker, GA Jobs: Multiple Hands-On Roles With Daytime Hours

Tucker has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and working with your hands instead of sitting at a desk.

Employer: Northwest Exterminating (via Northwest Exterminating / Rollins, Inc. listing – same role)

Northwest Exterminating (via listing – same role) Location: Tucker, GA (serving Covington, Conyers, Lithonia, Decatur areas)

(serving Covington, Conyers, Lithonia, Decatur areas) Pay: Training pay $17–$19/hour

Type: Full-time

Work outdoors, drive a company vehicle, and manage your own service route doing commercial pest control. No experience needed – they provide paid training, a company vehicle and cell phone, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and more. You’ll be climbing ladders, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working in all kinds of weather.

Employer: The Cleaning Authority

Location: Tucker, GA

Pay: From $17/hour plus tips

Type: Full-time, in person

Daytime cleaning work Monday–Friday, ~8am–5pm, with no nights, no weekends, and major holidays off. They offer some of the highest cleaning pay in the area, full training (no experience needed), and steady hours if you can drive, pass a background check, and handle being on your feet with light lifting. Hablamos Español and they welcome Spanish speakers.

Employer: Crespac

Location: Tucker, GA

Pay: $19–$20/hour

Type: Full-time, in person

Entry-level role with a plastics manufacturer where you learn industrial maintenance from the ground up. Day shift Monday–Friday, 6:00am–2:30pm, working with mechanical and electrical systems while using hand and power tools. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links anyway—open roles like this tend to lead to more chances inside the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.