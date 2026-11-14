Tuckahoe’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with several imaging and nursing roles open right now. Good mix of hands-on patient care and high-tech imaging work.

Employer: Health Here

Health Here Location: Tuckahoe, VA

Tuckahoe, VA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support vascular and interventional procedures in a fast-paced hospital setting. You’ll prep patients, run angio/fluoro equipment, follow strict radiation safety, and work closely with doctors and nurses.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

The VIOS Clinic Location: Tuckahoe, VA

Tuckahoe, VA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a dedicated imaging team doing CT scans for diagnosis and treatment. Focus is on safe, high-quality imaging, strong documentation, and daily teamwork with an interdisciplinary care team.

Employer: Health Here

Health Here Location: Tuckahoe, VA

Tuckahoe, VA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

New grad RN residency on a progressive surgical trauma unit. Includes classroom time, simulation, and precepted shifts so you can build skills with complex post-op and trauma patients.

Employer: Aura Health

Aura Health Location: Tuckahoe, VA

Tuckahoe, VA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with advanced imaging equipment across multiple specialties, including cardiac and trauma. You’ll handle patient prep, image quality, safety, and help keep the imaging workflow running smoothly.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Tuckahoe, VA

Tuckahoe, VA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform PET and nuclear medicine studies, from radiopharmaceutical prep to PET/CT operation and quality control. Strong focus on ALARA radiation safety, patient education, and accurate EMR documentation.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

Location: Tuckahoe, VA

Tuckahoe, VA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Structured new grad RN program with clinical rotations, classes, and preceptorship in higher-acuity units. Built for nurses who want strong mentorship, feedback, and a clear path into professional practice.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

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