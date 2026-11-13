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Tuckahoe
📅 Leaf Art workshop for kids 4+ at Tuckahoe Library
10 days ago
📅 Leaf Art at Tuckahoe Library for Ages 4+
Kids can get creative with nature at the Leaf Art program at the Tuckahoe Public Library.
Children will use dried leaves of different shapes, sizes, and colors to make their own artwork—turn leaves into animals, design a nature scene, or create anything their imagination dreams up.
- Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
- Time: 3:30pm – 4:30pm
- Location: Meeting Room 1, Tuckahoe Public Library
- Audience: Children ages 4 and up
- Contact: (914) 961-2121 ext. 151 (Children’s Librarian Florence Nicosia)
The event may be recorded for library marketing. If you do not want yourself or your child included in any photos or video, tell the librarian on duty when you arrive.
More Info: Leaf Art, Ages 4 and up - LibCal -...
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