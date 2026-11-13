📅 Leaf Art at Tuckahoe Library for Ages 4+

Kids can get creative with nature at the Leaf Art program at the Tuckahoe Public Library.

Children will use dried leaves of different shapes, sizes, and colors to make their own artwork—turn leaves into animals, design a nature scene, or create anything their imagination dreams up.

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Tuesday, Time: 3:30pm – 4:30pm

Location: Meeting Room 1 , Tuckahoe Public Library

, Tuckahoe Public Library Audience: Children ages 4 and up

Contact: (914) 961-2121 ext. 151 (Children’s Librarian Florence Nicosia)

The event may be recorded for library marketing. If you do not want yourself or your child included in any photos or video, tell the librarian on duty when you arrive.