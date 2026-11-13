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📢 Tuckahoe Middle math teacher earns “Yay of the Day” honor
📢 Tuckahoe Middle math teacher honored as “Yay of the Day”
Emily Lacy, a math teacher at Tuckahoe Middle School, has been named Henrico Schools’ latest “Yay of the Day” honoree. Superintendent Amy Cashwell recently visited TMS to recognize her.
Parent Rebecca Spigelmyer nominated Mrs. Lacy for the way she:
- Builds strong personal connections with her middle school students
- Celebrates their successes
- Challenges them with a rigorous math course while still supporting their confidence
Rebecca shared that Mrs. Lacy even took time to send a thoughtful email about her son, showing she truly knows him and his interests (including their shared love of the Phillies).
This is No. 24 in the “Yay of the Day” series.
Want to recognize an HCPS staff member who goes above and beyond? You can submit a nomination at https://www.henricoschools.us/yay-of-the-day.
More Info: Henrico County Public Schools - Yay of the Day Fee...
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