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📅 Kids read to therapy dog Cooper at Tuckahoe Library
📅 Kids read-aloud with therapy dog Cooper at Tuckahoe Library
Kids ages 4–9 are invited to a cozy reading session with Cooper, a certified therapy dog from the Good Dog Foundation.
Bring the book your child is currently reading and they’ll get 10 minutes to read aloud to Cooper.
When: Monday, November 9, 2026, 3:30–4:30pm
Where: Meeting Room 2, Tuckahoe Public Library
Who: Children ages 4–9
Contact: (914) 961-2121 ext. 151 (Children's Librarian Florence Nicosia)
Space is limited, so please register in advance.
Note: The event may be recorded for library marketing. If you prefer that you or your child not appear in marketing, speak with the librarian on duty when you arrive.
More Info: Paws and Tales, Ages 4-9 - LibCal ...
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