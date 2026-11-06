📅 Kids read to therapy dog Cooper at Tuckahoe Library

📅 Kids read-aloud with therapy dog Cooper at Tuckahoe Library

Kids ages 4–9 are invited to a cozy reading session with Cooper, a certified therapy dog from the Good Dog Foundation.

Bring the book your child is currently reading and they’ll get 10 minutes to read aloud to Cooper.

When: Monday, November 9, 2026, 3:30–4:30pm

Where: Meeting Room 2, Tuckahoe Public Library

Who: Children ages 4–9

Contact: (914) 961-2121 ext. 151 (Children's Librarian Florence Nicosia)

Space is limited, so please register in advance.

Note: The event may be recorded for library marketing. If you prefer that you or your child not appear in marketing, speak with the librarian on duty when you arrive.