🏥 Tuba City AZ Healthcare Gigs With Multiple Travel Roles

Tuba City is buzzing with travel healthcare contracts right now, especially for allied health and therapists. If you like wide‑open desert views and solid weekly pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Assured Nursing Inc Location: Tuba City, AZ

Type: Travel, Internship | 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts | 13 weeks

| | Pay: $2,509 per week

You’ll work as a Medical Lab Technician in an allied health role with day shifts and steady hours. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), holiday pay, and referral bonuses.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Tuba City, AZ

Type: Full‑time Travel | 40 hrs/week, 9‑hr day shifts | 13 weeks

| | Pay: $2,798 per week (estimate)

Hospital‑based Pharmacist contract with strong clinical focus and lots of support from a Joint Commission–certified agency. Weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, day‑one health benefits, 401(k) match, and travel reimbursement.

Employer: GLC On‑The‑Go, Inc.

Location: Tuba City, AZ

Type: Travel, Full‑time | 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts | 13 weeks

| | Pay: $2,127–$2,238 per week

Lead‑level Medical Technologist/Medical Laboratory Scientist role with 4‑day workweeks (Mon–Thu or Tue–Fri, 6am–5pm). Weekly direct deposit, health/vision/dental, 401(k), and possible completion/signing bonuses.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Tuba City, AZ

Type: Travel, Internship | 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts | 13 weeks

| | Pay: $2,701 per week

Day‑shift Pharmacist contract focused on dispensing, immunizations, and patient counseling. Trustaff highlights guaranteed hours, strong pay, and full benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and bonuses.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Assured Nursing Inc Location: Tuba City, AZ

Type: Travel, Internship | 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts | 13 weeks

| | Pay: $2,789 per week

Another Pharmacist travel contract with daytime hours and a solid weekly package. Includes weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, holiday pay, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Bluebird Staffing

Facility: Tuba City Regional

Tuba City Regional Location: Tuba City, AZ

Type: Contract | Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm | 13 weeks

No call and a classic weekday schedule at Tuba City Regional. Great if you want a Pharmacist role with predictable daytime hours.

Employer: Bluebird Staffing

Facility: Tuba City Regional

Tuba City Regional Location: Tuba City, AZ

Type: Contract | 4x10s, days vary (Sun–Wed or Wed–Sat) | 13 weeks

Lab Tech contract with 4‑day workweeks and no call listed. Good fit if you like longer shifts and more full days off.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Tuba City, AZ

Type: Travel | 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts | 12 weeks | Start: 01/25/2027

| | | Pay: $2,501 per week

12‑week PT assignment focused on evaluation and treatment to improve mobility and function. Day‑one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO after 1,560 hours, CEU and license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: RN Staff

Location: Tuba City, AZ 86045

Type: Travel/Contract, ICU RN | 36 hrs/week (all shifts)

| Estimated Pay: $2,611 gross per week (based on 36 hrs)

ICU travel RN opening with detailed breakdown of taxable and non‑tax stipends plus lodging. Good option if you want clear weekly numbers and flexibility on shift.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Location: Tuba City, AZ

Type: Travel, Contract | Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm | Inpatient + Outpatient

Travel SLP role working with both adults and pediatrics (including dysphagia and neuro). Comes with weekly on‑time pay, day‑one medical, 401(k) match, paid housing options, and travel/license reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—recruiters often have similar openings in the same area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.