Tualatin’s engineering scene is busy, especially around semiconductors and infrastructure. If you’re into hands-on design, lab work, or water resources, there are several solid roles open right now.

Employer: Lam Research

Lam Research Location: Tualatin, OR (hybrid on-site flex)

(hybrid on-site flex) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep state-of-the-art semiconductor lab equipment running at top performance—maintenance, troubleshooting, upgrades, and calibrations in an R&D environment. Great fit if you have a technical degree plus 5–7+ years experience and like hands-on work with mechanical, electrical, and vacuum systems.

Employer: Lam Research

Lam Research Location: Tualatin, OR (hybrid on-site flex)

(hybrid on-site flex) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role working on next-gen semiconductor process development using atomic-level, materials, and surface engineering. Best for senior-level talent with 10–15+ years in materials/chemical/physics-related fields and strong experience in wet/spin clean, SPC/DOE, and statistical tools.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Tualatin, OR (fully on-site)

(fully on-site) Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire

Pay: $24.00 – $38.00/hour

Application Deadline: November 27, 2026

Support engineering teams on high-tech manufacturing, semiconductor, industrial, and facility projects. You’ll build multi-discipline drawing sets (mechanical, electrical, structural, architectural, process) in Revit and AutoCAD with strong mentorship and clear growth paths.

(Note: The separate “Drafter” posting from Actalent describes the same contract-to-hire role with the same pay range and requirements, so it’s listed once here.)

Employer: AKS Engineering & Forestry

Location: Tualatin, OR

Type: Full-time (level not explicitly stated, senior role)

Full-time (level not explicitly stated, senior role) Salary: Not listed

Lead floodplain and hydraulic modeling work (1D/2D), FEMA studies (FIS, FIRM revisions, CLOMR/LOMR), and flood risk assessments. Ideal if you have 7+ years in water resources, an active CFM, and experience coordinating with FEMA and local agencies.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.