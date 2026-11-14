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Tualatin
Tualatin Light Parades Return December 4–6
2 days ago
The Tualatin Light Parades will take place December 4–6 in Tualatin, and residents are invited to decorate their own vehicles and join the parade on one, two, or all three nights. Participants must sign up by December 2 to take part. More information and registration: https://parks.tualatinoregon.gov/events/tualatin-light-parades/
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Tualatin - Government
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