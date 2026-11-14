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Tualatin
Road closures on Martinazzi Ave and Dakota Dr
12 days ago
Martinazzi Ave and Dakota Dr in Tualatin are closed to through traffic and open only for local access, and Blake St is down to one lane shared with construction vehicles and staging materials, so drivers should use caution in the area. More details: https://t.co/rdl59KKiGV
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Tualatin, OR
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