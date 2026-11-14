Tualatin’s industrial and tech sites are busy, and they need reliable night-shift help to keep high-tech cleanrooms spotless and safe.

Here are several solid full-time options if you like hands-on work and steady hours.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

SBM Management Services, LP Location: Tualatin, OR

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 6:00 PM – 2:30 AM

Pay: $17.35 – $18.35/hour

You’ll handle nightly cleanroom duties, run motorized cleaning equipment, and keep a set area in top shape. Good fit if you like routine, can lift up to 35 lbs, and want steady night hours with a benefits package.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

SBM Management Services, LP Location: Tualatin, OR

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 6:00 PM – 2:30 AM

Pay: $17.35 – $18.35/hour

Similar cleanroom work, but tied to a manufacturing setting and a Tuesday–Saturday schedule. Great if you want weekends mostly free but still like consistent night-shift hours and team-based tasks.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

SBM Management Services, LP Location: Tualatin, OR

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 PM – 2:30 AM

Pay: $17.35 – $18.35/hour

Classic weekday night shift: clean assigned areas, follow strict protocols, and work closely with a small team. Good option if you want your weekends off and don’t mind repetitive, detail-focused work.

If night shifts and steady routines fit your life, click through the roles that match your ideal schedule and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.