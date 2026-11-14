Tualatin’s warehouse and supply chain scene is busy right now, with both office and hands-on roles hiring. If you’ve got SAP skills or love keeping inventory tight and accurate, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Applicantz

Applicantz Location: Tualatin, OR (Hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 days remote)

Type: Contract (12 months)

Salary: Not listed

Plans and monitors material flow through the full production cycle, using tools like SAP, JIT, and EOQ. Good fit if you have 5+ years supply chain experience and a background in semiconductor, metal, or plastic fabrication.

Employer: Applicantz

Applicantz Location: Tualatin, OR (Hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 days remote)

Type: Contract (12 months)

Salary: Not listed

Focuses on purchasing, vendor management, and planning materials for manufacturing. Ideal if you’re strong in SAP, like working with bids and contracts, and have 5+ years supply chain experience.

Employer: McLane Company, Inc.

Location: Tualatin, OR (DC Portland)

Type: Full-time, Warehouse

Pay: $22.00–$23.00/hour

Schedule: Training Mon–Fri 6:00am–2:30pm, then Mon–Fri 11:00pm–7:30am

Keeps warehouse inventory accurate with daily stock counts, transfers, and receiving support. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation, sick leave, and paid holidays, plus extra perks like tuition help and discount programs.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.