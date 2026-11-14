Tualatin’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from semiconductors to baking. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Airgas

Airgas Location: Tualatin, OR (SW Teton Ave – acetylene production & filling)

(SW Teton Ave – acetylene production & filling) Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:00 p.m. – 6:30 a.m.)

Salary: Not listed

This role loads/unloads trucks, stages and inspects gas cylinders, and runs a forklift in a safety-focused plant. Benefits start after 30 days and include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and company-provided PPE (boots and uniform).

Employer: SIG SAUER, Inc.

Location: Tualatin, OR

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu, 5:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Build precision optical products using torque tools and specialized equipment in a clean, fast-paced environment. Good fit if you have fine motor skills, can stand most of the shift, and like detailed, quality-focused work.

Employer: Applicantz (onsite flex for a major tech client)

(onsite flex for a major tech client) Location: Tualatin, OR or Fremont, CA

Type: Contract, full-time (Mon–Fri, ~8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Lead supplier engineering for ceramic and thermal spray materials, handling risk, quality issues, and supplier readiness for high-volume manufacturing. Ideal for someone with a Master’s or PhD in materials/ceramics/mechanical/chemical engineering and semiconductor or advanced manufacturing experience.

Employer: Applicantz

Location: Tualatin, OR (Hybrid: onsite Tue–Thu)

Type: Contract, full-time (~40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Own the Engineering Change Notice (ECN) process, coordinating between engineering, supply chain, and planning to manage inventory and demand impacts. Great for someone with 4–6 years of ECN, PLM, and supply chain experience and strong Excel/Teamcenter/SAP skills.

Employer: Applicantz

Location: Tualatin, OR

Type: Contract, full-time (swing shift, Thu–Mon after training)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a cleanroom running chip tests, wafer cleaving, wet cleans, CDSEM imaging, and etch tools for R&D. Starts with 4 weeks of Mon–Fri training (8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.), then moves to a flexible schedule that can vary across days and hours.

Employer: Applicantz

Location: Tualatin, OR

Type: 24‑month contract, 100% onsite

Salary: Not listed

Support R&D by setting up deposition/metrology equipment, running test lots, and tracking results to spot yield issues or qualify new products. Best for candidates with semiconductor process experience and hands-on work with PCD/ALD or similar tools.

Employer: Applicantz

Location: Tualatin, OR

Type: 24‑month contract, 100% onsite

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the Process Technician role: you’ll set up equipment, guide line operators, and run experiments for process engineering in R&D. Good match if you’re comfortable with technical testing, data recording, and semiconductor tools.

Employer: The Gluten Free Baking Company

Location: Tualatin, OR, US

Type: Likely full-time (12‑hour shifts)

Likely full-time (12‑hour shifts) Shifts: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. or 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

or Salary: Not listed

Hands-on bakery role moving, stacking, and inspecting gluten-free products in a high‑heat, fast-paced production line. Good if you have reliable attendance, can handle long shifts, and like physical work in a food-production setting.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.