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Tualatin
🏭 Tualatin Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now
2 days ago
Tualatin’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from semiconductors to baking. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options open today.
Production Operator I - 3rd Shift
- Employer: Airgas
- Location: Tualatin, OR (SW Teton Ave – acetylene production & filling)
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:00 p.m. – 6:30 a.m.)
- Salary: Not listed
This role loads/unloads trucks, stages and inspects gas cylinders, and runs a forklift in a safety-focused plant. Benefits start after 30 days and include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and company-provided PPE (boots and uniform).
Assembler I, Optics – 1st Shift
- Employer: SIG SAUER, Inc.
- Location: Tualatin, OR
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu, 5:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)
- Salary: Not listed
Build precision optical products using torque tools and specialized equipment in a clean, fast-paced environment. Good fit if you have fine motor skills, can stand most of the shift, and like detailed, quality-focused work.
Supplier Materials Engineer – Ceramics & Thermal Spray
- Employer: Applicantz (onsite flex for a major tech client)
- Location: Tualatin, OR or Fremont, CA
- Type: Contract, full-time (Mon–Fri, ~8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead supplier engineering for ceramic and thermal spray materials, handling risk, quality issues, and supplier readiness for high-volume manufacturing. Ideal for someone with a Master’s or PhD in materials/ceramics/mechanical/chemical engineering and semiconductor or advanced manufacturing experience.
Engineering Change Management Specialist
- Employer: Applicantz
- Location: Tualatin, OR (Hybrid: onsite Tue–Thu)
- Type: Contract, full-time (~40 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Own the Engineering Change Notice (ECN) process, coordinating between engineering, supply chain, and planning to manage inventory and demand impacts. Great for someone with 4–6 years of ECN, PLM, and supply chain experience and strong Excel/Teamcenter/SAP skills.
Wafer Process Technician
- Employer: Applicantz
- Location: Tualatin, OR
- Type: Contract, full-time (swing shift, Thu–Mon after training)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a cleanroom running chip tests, wafer cleaving, wet cleans, CDSEM imaging, and etch tools for R&D. Starts with 4 weeks of Mon–Fri training (8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.), then moves to a flexible schedule that can vary across days and hours.
Process Technician
- Employer: Applicantz
- Location: Tualatin, OR
- Type: 24‑month contract, 100% onsite
- Salary: Not listed
Support R&D by setting up deposition/metrology equipment, running test lots, and tracking results to spot yield issues or qualify new products. Best for candidates with semiconductor process experience and hands-on work with PCD/ALD or similar tools.
Manufacturing Technician
- Employer: Applicantz
- Location: Tualatin, OR
- Type: 24‑month contract, 100% onsite
- Salary: Not listed
Very similar to the Process Technician role: you’ll set up equipment, guide line operators, and run experiments for process engineering in R&D. Good match if you’re comfortable with technical testing, data recording, and semiconductor tools.
Oven Operator
- Employer: The Gluten Free Baking Company
- Location: Tualatin, OR, US
- Type: Likely full-time (12‑hour shifts)
- Shifts: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. or 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on bakery role moving, stacking, and inspecting gluten-free products in a high‑heat, fast-paced production line. Good if you have reliable attendance, can handle long shifts, and like physical work in a food-production setting.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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