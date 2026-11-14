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🏗️ Tualatin Engineering: Multiple High-Skill Roles Now Hiring
Tualatin’s engineering scene is buzzing, especially around semiconductor and advanced manufacturing. If you’re into CAD, CNC, or process work, there are several solid roles open right now.
CAM Engineer
- Employer: Industrial Electric Mfg. (IEM)
- Location: Tualatin, OR (on-site, Fabrication Lab)
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on role owning CNC programming and metal fabrication for prototypes (lathe, mill, router, laser, press brake). You’ll translate SolidWorks models into CAM programs, define processes, write SOPs, track KPIs, and support Lean/continuous improvement in a modern fab lab.
Autocad Drafter
- Employer: Applicantz (onsite for their client)
- Location: Tualatin, OR 11255
- Type: Contract, full-time hours (Mon–Fri, 40 hrs)
On-site AutoCAD role keeping site plans and building drawings current (MEP, P&ID, I&C, evacuation maps). Good fit if you like detail work, document control, and field audits, and can juggle multiple teams in a fast-paced environment.
Mechanical Engineer
- Employer: Applicantz (onsite for their client)
- Location: Tualatin, OR 97062
- Type: 24-month onsite contract
Mid–senior mechanical design role using NX CAD (and Teamcenter) in the semiconductor space. You’ll design and analyze mechanical systems, lead feasibility and testing, and drive ECN releases—great if you have 5–8+ years’ experience and like deep technical design work.
Process Engineer 4
- Employer: Lam Research
- Location: Tualatin, OR (hybrid: On-site Flex or Virtual Flex)
- Type: Full-time
Senior-level process engineering on cutting-edge etch/deposition tools for the semiconductor industry. You’ll develop new processes, analyze complex test data, and work closely with customers using SPC/DOE, MATLAB/Python, and advanced plasma/deposition knowledge.
Process Engineer 3
- Employer: Lam Research
- Location: Tualatin, OR, US (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
Mid-level version of the Lam process role, ideal if you have 5+ years in process engineering or an advanced degree. You’ll improve yields and costs, run experiments, and work with tools like JMP/Minitab across ALD, CVD, PECVD, PVD, or ECD processes.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the job, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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