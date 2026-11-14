Tualatin’s engineering scene is buzzing, especially around semiconductor and advanced manufacturing. If you’re into CAD, CNC, or process work, there are several solid roles open right now.

Employer: Industrial Electric Mfg. (IEM)

Industrial Electric Mfg. (IEM) Location: Tualatin, OR (on-site, Fabrication Lab)

(on-site, Fabrication Lab) Type: Full-time

Hands-on role owning CNC programming and metal fabrication for prototypes (lathe, mill, router, laser, press brake). You’ll translate SolidWorks models into CAM programs, define processes, write SOPs, track KPIs, and support Lean/continuous improvement in a modern fab lab.

Employer: Applicantz (onsite for their client)

(onsite for their client) Location: Tualatin, OR 11255

Type: Contract, full-time hours (Mon–Fri, 40 hrs)

On-site AutoCAD role keeping site plans and building drawings current (MEP, P&ID, I&C, evacuation maps). Good fit if you like detail work, document control, and field audits, and can juggle multiple teams in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Applicantz (onsite for their client)

(onsite for their client) Location: Tualatin, OR 97062

Type: 24-month onsite contract

Mid–senior mechanical design role using NX CAD (and Teamcenter) in the semiconductor space. You’ll design and analyze mechanical systems, lead feasibility and testing, and drive ECN releases—great if you have 5–8+ years’ experience and like deep technical design work.

Employer: Lam Research

Location: Tualatin, OR (hybrid: On-site Flex or Virtual Flex)

(hybrid: On-site Flex or Virtual Flex) Type: Full-time

Senior-level process engineering on cutting-edge etch/deposition tools for the semiconductor industry. You’ll develop new processes, analyze complex test data, and work closely with customers using SPC/DOE, MATLAB/Python, and advanced plasma/deposition knowledge.

Employer: Lam Research

Location: Tualatin, OR, US (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Mid-level version of the Lam process role, ideal if you have 5+ years in process engineering or an advanced degree. You’ll improve yields and costs, run experiments, and work with tools like JMP/Minitab across ALD, CVD, PECVD, PVD, or ECD processes.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the job, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.