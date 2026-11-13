Tualatin’s tech and EV scene is buzzing right now, and leadership roles are popping up with serious responsibility and impact. If you’ve got program, operations, or transformation experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lam Research

Lam Research Location: Tualatin, OR (hybrid: on-site + remote)

(hybrid: on-site + remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead cross‑functional teams building next‑gen semiconductor etch and deposition products. This role owns complex technical programs end‑to‑end—planning, budgets, schedules, and continuous improvement—while working with stakeholders across engineering and operations.

Employer: Rivian

Rivian Location: Tualatin, OR (field‑based, heavy regional travel)

(field‑based, heavy regional travel) Type: Full-time

Salary (Oregon): $131,200 – $173,840 + potential bonus & equity

Own regional service strategy for Rivian’s electric vehicles, leading high‑performing teams across multiple service centers. You’ll manage P&L, launch new locations, drive KPIs, and partner closely with HQ to standardize processes and improve customer experience.

Employer: Lam Research

Lam Research Location: Tualatin, OR, US (hybrid: on-site + remote)

(hybrid: on-site + remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role guiding Lam’s SAP S/4HANA digital transformation for global order fulfillment. You’ll act as the business SME for System Project Managers, shaping processes, leading testing and change management, and rolling out new tools across manufacturing sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about how your background could fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.