Tualatin’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from entry-level support to senior engineering. If you’re in IT and want to stay close to home, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Lam Research

Lam Research Location: Tualatin, OR (hybrid: mix of on-site and remote)

(hybrid: mix of on-site and remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role building next‑gen edge compute and time‑critical embedded firmware for semiconductor tools. You’ll lead architecture, AI-driven imaging/analytics, and work closely with hardware, process, and customer teams, with occasional travel (about 10%).

Employer: CSI Companies

Location: Onsite in Tualatin, OR

Type: Contract / Consultant (W2 only, no C2C/1099)

Hours: Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Monday–Friday, Pay: Competitive rate based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Frontline IT support role for someone who likes helping people face‑to‑face. You’ll troubleshoot Windows and Mac issues, work tickets in Jira and possibly ServiceNow, and use your customer service skills in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: D.A. Davidson Companies

Location: Tualatin, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,500 – $105,600/year (base pay hiring range)

Mid-level data engineering role focused on ETL/ELT, data pipelines, and API/file integrations in a financial services setting. You’ll work with SQL Server, Azure/Microsoft cloud tools, and orchestration platforms to keep data flowing smoothly for operations, reporting, and compliance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tools, team, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.