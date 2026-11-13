undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 Tualatin IT Jobs: Multiple Roles from Help Desk to $100K+
Tualatin’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from entry-level support to senior engineering. If you’re in IT and want to stay close to home, these openings are worth a look.
Software Engineer Sys 5 – Edge Compute & Firmware
- Employer: Lam Research
- Location: Tualatin, OR (hybrid: mix of on-site and remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role building next‑gen edge compute and time‑critical embedded firmware for semiconductor tools. You’ll lead architecture, AI-driven imaging/analytics, and work closely with hardware, process, and customer teams, with occasional travel (about 10%).
Tier 1 Service Desk Analyst
- Employer: CSI Companies
- Location: Onsite in Tualatin, OR
- Type: Contract / Consultant (W2 only, no C2C/1099)
- Hours: Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM – 4:30 PM
- Pay: Competitive rate based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Frontline IT support role for someone who likes helping people face‑to‑face. You’ll troubleshoot Windows and Mac issues, work tickets in Jira and possibly ServiceNow, and use your customer service skills in a fast-paced environment.
Data Integration Engineer
- Employer: D.A. Davidson Companies
- Location: Tualatin, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $73,500 – $105,600/year (base pay hiring range)
Mid-level data engineering role focused on ETL/ELT, data pipelines, and API/file integrations in a financial services setting. You’ll work with SQL Server, Azure/Microsoft cloud tools, and orchestration platforms to keep data flowing smoothly for operations, reporting, and compliance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tools, team, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.