🏗️ Several Architecture & Engineering Roles in Tualatin, OR

Tualatin’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around high‑tech, energy, and advanced manufacturing. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Applicantz

Applicantz Location: Tualatin, OR (on-site)

Type: Contract, full-time hours (Mon–Fri, regular shift)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep site plans and building drawings up to date (including electrical, mechanical, piping, P&ID, and evacuation maps) and manage a centralized document system. Great fit if you’re strong in AutoCAD, can handle field audits, and like detailed, standards-driven work in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: SIG SAUER, Inc.

Location: Tualatin, OR

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full hardware development cycle for low‑power embedded systems used in sporting optics, from concept through PCB design, validation, and integration. Ideal if you have 7–10+ years in electrical or computer engineering, are fluent in Altium, C/assembly, FPGAs, and enjoy deep work on signal integrity and real‑time interfaces.

Employer: Applicantz

Applicantz Location: On-site flex in Fremont, CA / Tualatin, OR

Type: Contract, Mon–Fri 8–5

Salary: Not listed

Be the technical owner for critical ceramic and thermal spray materials, leading supplier qualifications and solving supply and quality issues. Best for someone with a Master’s or PhD in materials/ceramic/mechanical/chemical engineering and hands-on experience with ceramic manufacturing, thermal spray, and SEM/XRD.

Employer: ZincFive, Inc.

Location: Tualatin, OR (on-site HQ)

Type: Full-time, director-level

Salary: Not listed (pay depends on location, level, skills, and experience)

Own the lifecycle of released battery-based power products, leading a team of electrical and chemical engineers and driving cost, reliability, and field performance improvements. Great move if you have 13+ years in complex hardware/energy storage, 7+ years leadership, and want a role that blends strategy, cross-functional influence, and hands-on product health.

Employer: AKS Engineering & Forestry

Location: Tualatin, OR, US

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

Support the design of data centers, semiconductor plants, and high-tech campuses, working on grading, stormwater, and complex utility layouts. Good fit if you have your EIT, 1–5 years of civil design, Civil 3D skills, and want strong mentorship, growth toward PE, and a collaborative culture.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options than the quick summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.