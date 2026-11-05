🚌 Tualatin Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles

Tualatin has some solid driving jobs right now, especially if you like being home daily and running local routes. Here are a few worth a look if you’ve got a clean record and good customer skills.

Employer: Restaurant Technologies

Restaurant Technologies Location: Tualatin, OR (Depot: 20600 SW 115th Ave #190)

(Depot: 20600 SW 115th Ave #190) Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00/hour + potential quarterly bonus up to $5,200/year

Schedule: Wed–Sat, four 10-hour shifts, start ~3:00 p.m.

Local, no-freight routes delivering cooking oil to commercial kitchens using an automatic straight truck. CDL Class A or B with Tanker required; strong safety focus, physical work (lifting 50 lbs, climbing, bending), and use of phone apps for routing and invoicing.

Employer: C & E Rentals

Location: Tualatin, OR

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, home every night

Local Class A role hauling rental construction equipment around the Portland/Vancouver area (not freight). You’ll load, secure, and deliver equipment, run pre/post-trip inspections, and work with a small, family-owned company that offers PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and a boot allowance.

Employer: Industrial Finishes and Systems, Inc.

Location: Tualatin, OR

Type: Full-time

Mix of local deliveries and warehouse work with a focus on customer service and work-life balance. You’ll pull and process orders, drive local routes, operate a forklift, help in the showroom, and earn benefits like medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and profit sharing after a year.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—local driving roles like these open up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.