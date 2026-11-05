🚚 Tualatin Supply Chain & Logistics: Multiple Local Openings

Tualatin has a solid mix of hands-on logistics work and higher-level supply chain planning right now. If you like keeping products and materials moving smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Location: Tualatin, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range mentioned by employer; varies by experience and location (see posting for details)

Entry-level, active job where you’re on your feet handling hazardous materials safely at customer sites. You’ll do pickups, label and package waste, operate forklifts, and help with spill response, with paid training, benefits after 30 days, 401(k) match, and clear growth paths.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position. Choose the site you like best to apply.

Employer: Radiall

Location: Tualatin, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed in posting

Senior role leading MPS, capacity planning, MRP, and S&OP for a global manufacturer. You’ll own production and material planning, manage inventory levels, support warehouse and logistics planning, and guide cross-functional teams—ideal if you have 5+ years in manufacturing/supply chain planning and strong ERP skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.